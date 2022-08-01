ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ideas for organizing the college dorm room

By Allyson Edmonds
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

If you’re a parent or student shopping for a college dorm room, the Container Store has all the options you’ll need! Sarah Taylor is a representative from the store, sharing more on how tips and tricks for dorm organization. Visit the Container Store’s website to shop!

FOX59

