Speedy South Florida RB Johnson Says Ole Miss and Miami Top His List

Football and track star took second trip to Oxford to close out the month of July

Ole Miss finally has some football recruiting momentum on its side. Over the weekend, in hosting several critical recruits on campus, the Rebels added commitments from pass rushers Neeo Avery and Jamarious Brown as well as junior college lineman Izavion Miller .

Big names who didn’t commit to the program while in town are worth tracking, too, like Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High School running back Chris Johnson. The speedy south Floridian was at Ole Miss over the weekend for Lane Kiffin’s “Juice Fest” recruiting event.

Now it appears as if the back is ready to trim his top six into a more intimate list — at least at the top.

“I’m really focused on Miami and Ole Miss,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated ’s John Garcia, Jr. on Sunday.

Johnson, who was named the Miami Herald’s Broward County track and field athlete of the year back in June thanks to a 10.45-second 100 meter dash time, did not confirm any hard timelines for a verbal commitment.

The 5’11”, 180-pound did say the trip to Oxford, his second as a prospect, was a worth the trek.

“It was great,” Johnson said. “I’m No. 1 on their board.”

During his time on campus, the rising-senior recruit was able to meet with Kiffin before heading back to the Sunshine State.

“He don’t really say much,” he said. “He’s pretty laid back. But they definitely want me…”

Over the course of his recruitment, Johnson has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers. On July 1, he released a top six including Miami, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson and Florida State. As a junior, he helped Dillard to a 10-win season, leading many in the area to place even stronger expectations on the program in 2022.

Johnson alongside Lane Kiffin over the weekend. @christopherj6_

