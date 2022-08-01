Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center now open in Southwest Austin after relocation

communityimpact.com
Facilities Resource Inc. relocates from Austin to facility in Cedar Park
Office furniture store Facilities Resource Inc. relocated from Austin to a 25,000-square-foot facility in Cedar Park in April. (Courtesy Facilities Resource Inc.) Facilities Resource Inc. moved into a 25,000-square-foot facility at 1641 Scottsdale Crossing, Cedar Park, next to The Crossover sports complex, in April. The office furniture and design business...
San Marcos breaks ground on 330-unit luxury apartment community
A new community is headed to San Marcos.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Austin, including new book store and Tiny Grocer coming to Hyde Park
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Austin Brain & Spine opening new location in Dripping Springs
Dr. Brett Simpson completed his neurosurgery residency at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. (Courtesy Austin Brain & Spine) Austin Brain & Spine's eighth location is opening Aug. 29 at 331 Sportsplex Drive, Ste. A, Dripping Springs. The practice led by Dr. Brett Simpson will specialize in managing degenerative spine disease, spinal stenosis, spinal trauma, congenital spinal disorders, disc herniations and more. Surgical treatment for metastatic and primary spinal tumors will also be available.
City program could start sending $1K monthly checks to 135 Austin-area families in September
Austin City Council members moved the $1.18 million program forward this spring. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin could begin sending monthly checks to select low-income residents in September, months after City Council agreed to a $1.18 million contract to carry out a guaranteed-income program trial for dozens of families. The...
City eyes September start for guaranteed income program
The city’s taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK’d the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
Report: Company planning to build largest tower at The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The report above about Amazon expanding at The Domain first aired in December 2021. The landscape at The Domain is changing as plans indicate a new 26-story tower is in the works for the area, according to a report by the Austin Business Journal.
Zips Dry Cleaning expanding into Austin and Round Rock
A Zips Dry Cleaning is located at 8105 Burnet Road, Austin. Two new locations will be opening around October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Zips Dry Cleaners is opening two new retail locations: one at the Cannon Oaks Shopping Center at 3421 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, and another near the intersection of Gattis School Road and A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock. Both opening dates are set for October.
fox7austin.com
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
International auction house Lark Mason Associates makes its home in New Braunfels
From left: Lark Mason, Erica Mason and Lark Mason III are surrounded by the art in their auction house. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Lark Mason Associates is a full-service auction house that specializes in fine and decorative works of art and is located on Mill Street in downtown New Braunfels. The business had a German farmstead from 1850 in New Braunfels that was planned for demolition moved to its location and built the auction house around the historic structure.
Austin continues steps toward opening trauma recovery center
Austin City Council is considering funding in its fiscal year 2022-23 budget to put toward the creation of a trauma recovery center. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Earlier in March, Austin City Council approved starting the process of opening a trauma recovery center by asking the city manager to determine if it was a feasible task.
San Marcos not devoting police resources to abortion investigations; City Council discusses educational resources
San Marcos City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) During the Aug. 2 meeting of the San Marcos City Council, council members and the public learned from Chief of Public Safety Chase Stapp that the San Marcos Police Department will not devote resources to investigate abortions.
New Braunfels enrollment in public schools continues to increase
Enrollment in local schools is growing at a rate much faster than the rest of the state. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Enrollment in New Braunfels and Comal ISDs increased at a rate higher than enrollment overall in Texas public schools, according to the most recent data from the Texas Education Agency and local districts. According to the TEA, Texas schools grew by 1% from the 2020-21 school year. In NBISD, that number was 4.19%, and in CISD growth in school enrollment was 6.82% year over year.
Hays County Barbershop opens second location in Kyle
The team at Hays County Barbershop specializes in a variety of hair and beard services. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Hays County Barbershop opened a second location Aug. 2 at 21511 I-35, Ste. A102, Kyle. Hays County Barbershop opened in 2019, serving Kyle and the surrounding areas with a team of...
465,660-square-foot industrial development set to break ground in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Construction on a new industrial center in Round Rock is set to begin in September. A combined 465,660 square feet of industrial space will be available following the construction of five buildings over two phases. Phase One will include three buildings totaling nearly 311,000 square...
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
Travis County approves funding for program that will help people facing eviction, talks minimum wage
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners have another stacked agenda Tuesday as they prepare for the budget process and work to address affordability. Here’s what we’re watching Tuesday: Legal help for evictions: Approved Commissioners approved funding for a program that is intended to help keep people in their homes. The Eviction Prevention Legal […]
Families could start getting money from city’s guaranteed income pilot program next month
Struggling families or individuals could start receiving payments from the City of Austin's guaranteed income pilot program as soon as September, according to a Monday city memo.
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
City staff release Barton Springs pool test findings for toxins after dog dies
Samples taken from the Barton Springs pool Aug. 1 did not detect toxins associated with harmful algae, but an earlier sample did, according to the City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department.
