How to buy tickets to Notre Dame-Boston College football game in South Bend in 2022

Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Former Patriots OL Rich Ohrnberger once hit a church van on purpose as an excuse to be late for a meeting
If you play for the New England Patriots, you need to be on time. It’s a rule that’s become legendary under Bill Belichick, with even blizzards seen as no excuse to be late for work. So what happens if you oversleep and fear getting cut for being 10...
Tyquan Thornton: Patriots WR coach Troy Brown is ‘the true definition of a dog’
FOXBOROUGH — When Tyquan Thornton walks into the Patriots facility, there are photographs of his wide receivers coach on the wall — and it has nothing to do with his current occupation. When Bill Belichick throws on old film to teach technique, that coach pops up once again.
DeVante Parker keeping Patriots CBs on their toes: ‘If you guess on him, it might be a touchdown’
FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots WR DeVante Parker has caught balls all over the field during the first few weeks of training camp. Deep, intermediate, middle of the field, along the sideline: Parker has done it all so far. It has been great for the team’s offense, but going...
Patriots’ Bill Belichick: ‘Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me’
FOXBOROUGH — Add Bill Belichick to the list of people who don’t care about your fantasy team — or any fantasy team, for that matter. The Patriots coach was asked whether he believed fantasy football was good or bad for the NFL on Thursday morning, and he answered predictably.
Reflecting on the Celtics’ NBA Finals run: 5 overlooked moments from Boston’s bounce-back season
The Celtics experienced undeniable highs on their way to the NBA Finals last season. They hadn’t made it over the conference finals hump since 2010, and their young stars grew right in front of the nation. Boston’s set up great for the future, adding the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari this offseason.
Boston rent is 4th most expensive in US; Even pricier than LA, San Diego, Miami
Massachusetts’ most popular city is said to be one of the most expensive places to rent in the country. Boston has the fourth-highest rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S., according to Zumper’s July National Rent Report. The median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $2,600 a month, while the median price of a two-bedroom apartment is $3,000, according to the report.
Boston Red Sox make 5 roster moves: Matt Barnes returns, Brayan Bello placed on 15-day IL
The Boston Red Sox have reinstated Matt Barnes from the 60-day injured list. The right-handed reliever hasn’t pitched since May 30 because of right shoulder inflammation. Boston made four other roster moves Thursday. It placed right-hander Brayan Bello on the 15-day injured list, recalled lefty Darwinzon Hernandez, added first baseman Eric Hosmer to the active roster and optioned righty Kaleb Ort to Triple-A Worcester.
As Eric Hosmer makes Red Sox debut, he’s looking forward to playing at Fenway Park, where he’s a lifetime .354 hitter
Eric Hosmer is making his Red Sox debut Thursday night, hitting sixth in Boston’s lineup as the club opens up a four-game series in Kansas City. Hosmer isn’t the player he once was, but he’s still the Sox’ most impactful trade deadline acquisition. Hosmer, a 2015...
Michael Wacha feels ready to return to Boston Red Sox after dominant rehab outing for WooSox: ‘I’m ready to be back there for sure’
WORCESTER — Michael Wacha declared himself ready to return to the Boston Red Sox after his first and perhaps only rehab start for the Triple-A WooSox. He said he doesn’t know what the plan is for him, but his assessment was hard to argue with. Wacha set down the first 13 hitters he faced and 14 of 15 in his 4.2 innings of near-perfect work. He allowed no hits and just one walk while striking out eight Durham Bulls at Polar Park. He threw 63 pitches.
Red Sox paying Eric Hosmer minimum salary was Padres’ offer: ‘We weren’t going to ask to pay him more’
The Boston Red Sox apparently didn’t have to fight very hard to get the San Diego Padres to take on most of Eric Hosmer’s salary. On Thursday, Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran appeared on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show” to break down the team’s activity at the MLB trade deadline.
WooSox notebook: Get to know the newest members of the Worcester Red Sox
WORCESTER -- Four months into the season, the WooSox look a lot different now than they did back in April. Of the 33 players on the active roster, 16 of them weren’t on the roster on Opening Day. The new faces have come from inside and outside the organization,...
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
8 Patriots takeaways: Jakobi Meyers continues to bring quiet consistency, first serious injury of camp arrives
FOXBOROUGH — As Mother Nature ratcheted up the heat on Thursday morning, Bill Belichick turned up the intensity at training camp, too. The Patriots returned to full pads — rookies were treated to a slip n’ slide to open the session — and eight practices into camp, the offense is still looking to find its stride. The running game remains janky and Mac Jones is still struggling against the starting defense, but there was a lot more to glean, too.
Alex Cora ejected during Boston Red Sox seventh-inning bullpen implosion in loss to Royals
Manager Alex Cora brought in left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to pitch the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Four batters into Hernandez’s outing, the Red Sox were down 7-3. Hernandez allowed a leadoff walk to Nicky Lopez, a single to MJ Melendez, an RBI single to Bobby Witt...
wgbh.org
How will sports betting work in Massachusetts?
Sports fans across Massachusetts are gearing up to place bets on their favorite teams and players after the recent passage of a sports betting bill. The bill is still sitting with Gov. Charlie Baker, but experts predict Massachusetts residents could be placing bets as soon as the Super Bowl. David...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Man wins $1 million after Salem store clerk hands him wrong ticket
A New Hampshire man never intended to buy the lottery ticket that ultimately won him a $1 million prize. Marcus Miller, of Hudson, had hoped to buy a $10 lottery ticket at Tropicana Market in Salem, Massachusetts. When the store clerk mistakenly instead handed him a $5 ticket, he decided to keep it, he told state lottery officials.
Young friends Nickolas Roy and Scott Laverdure, former Winchendon basketball teammates, killed in Templeton crash
One was a funny and loyal friend and son who despite his family’s ribbing insisted on rooting for the Miami Dolphins. The other was a United States Marine who recently returned home, and who cherished the time he spent with his nieces and nephew. Nickolas Roy and Scott Laverdure,...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Boston man who stopped for coffee also bought $1 million lottery ticket
When a Boston man stopped for coffee at a gas station in July, he also decided to purchase a scratch-off ticket. The ticket was worth $1 million. On July 26, Howard Montgomery claimed a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game, the lottery said.
Eater
Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
Here are the 4 Restaurants Finishing the WooSox Season at Taste of Worcester at Polar Park
WORCESTER - There are only two months remaining in the regular season for the Worcester Red Sox and four local restaurants will still get their turn at A Taste of Worcester at Polar Park. The A Taste of Worcester food stand features local restaurants during every WooSox homestand. There are...
