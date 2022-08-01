How to buy tickets to Notre Dame-Boston College football game in South Bend in 2022

WORCESTER — Michael Wacha declared himself ready to return to the Boston Red Sox after his first and perhaps only rehab start for the Triple-A WooSox. He said he doesn’t know what the plan is for him, but his assessment was hard to argue with. Wacha set down the first 13 hitters he faced and 14 of 15 in his 4.2 innings of near-perfect work. He allowed no hits and just one walk while striking out eight Durham Bulls at Polar Park. He threw 63 pitches.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO