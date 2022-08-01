Senator Bill Eigel gives input on candidates running in the Missouri Primary

The Marc Cox Morning show talks with Missouri Senator Bill Eigel about the upcoming Missouri Primary and which candidates he believes will come out on top. Eigel comments that, in a "Bright Red state like Missouri," there are issues that need to be addressed by Republican representatives, including whether or not trans athletes should be able to compete against athletes with the opposite biological sex and increasing gas taxes. He shares why he believes certain candidates will do better than others, and who he is supporting in Tuesday's election.

