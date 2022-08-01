ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys’ historic $7.64 billion valuation blows away 2nd-place Yankees

By Sean Barnard
By Sean Barnard
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
clutchpoints.com

ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension

Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Joey Gallo trade to Dodgers draws hilarious reactions from Yankees fans

The New York Yankees agreed to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Gallo had a brutal tenure with the Yankees, posting a .159 batting average and .660 OPS in 140 career games with the Yankees. As such, no one was happier to see him go than New York fans. Yankees fans took to Twitter after the news of the Gallo trade. Needless to say, there were some hilarious reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency

The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, […] The post Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Brandon Aiyuk sounds off after scuffle with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa reacts

Tuesday’s San Francisco 49ers practice was headlined by a scuffle between the offense and defense. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner got into it on two separate occasions. Brandon Aiyuk and Fred Warner have fought twice in practice. Second scuffle.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 2, 2022 Aiyuk and Warner have both solidified […] The post Brandon Aiyuk sounds off after scuffle with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa reacts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners

The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

NFL’s plan on Deshaun Watson ruling is bad news for Browns

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you probably are aware that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed

As the San Francisco 49ers search for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one of their potential avenues has been closed off. The New York Giants do not seem like a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. Although Garopplo’s agents seem interested in Jimmy G landing in New York, the feeling is not mutual. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan […] The post Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves

New Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman immediately met with reporters following the Detroit Tigers loss on Monday night. But the loss was the last thing on anyone’s mind. The Tigers traded Grossman to the Braves following the game in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The 32-year-old is a free agent at season’s end. […] The post Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
