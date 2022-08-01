PSC to Hold Hearings on Town of Cedar Grove Sewer Utility

Water faucet photos to illustrate a story taken Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) -The Public Service Commission will hold public comment and evidentiary hearings to determine whether to declare the Town of Cedar Grove, a municipal sewer utility, a distressed or failing utility. The public comment hearing will begin on Monday, August 15, at 10:30 a.m., at the Cedar Grove Elementary School cafeteria, 200 John Street, Cedar Grove, West Virginia.

The public is invited to attend and participate in the public comment hearing. The evidentiary hearing will begin at the same location immediately following the conclusion of the public comment hearing.

Following years of complaints about an increasing arrearage owed by Cedar Grove to Kanawha Public Service District for the bulk sewer treatment services the PSD provides to Cedar Grove, the Commission opened a proceeding in November 2021 to determine if Cedar Grove was a distressed or failing utility under W.Va. Code § 24-2H-6.

The Town of Cedar Grove provides sewer service to approximately 347 customers in the community of Cedar Grove, Kanawha County, West Virginia.

The Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division, Kanawha Public Service District and West Virginia American Water Company are parties in these cases.

“Reliable and affordable sewer service is essential. The Public Service Commission is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all West Virginians have these necessities,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Identifying and assisting the distressed and failing utilities in the state is a critical piece of that mission. We look forward to hearing from the customers of Cedar Grove and finding a solution that will bring them relief.”

More information about these cases can be found on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case Nos. 21-0801-S-DU and 19-0684-PSD-WS-C.