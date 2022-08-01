ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling police activate search warrant Monday morning

By Ashley Kaiser, John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WbJky_0h0UCdhc00

WHEELING- There was a heavy police presence in South Wheeling this morning.

According to Wheeling’s Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, a search warrant was executed at the corner of 37th AND Jacob Street.

An individual was taken out of the residency and left in a police cruiser.

Stahl says it was not a matter of public safety.

The details are limited at this time.

Stay with 7news for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Wheeling police looking for Curtis McGhee Jr.

WHEELING, W.Va. )WTRF) – Wheeling Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Curtis McGhee, Jr., on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing Incident on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house

OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County

A sobriety checkpoint will be scheduled in Ohio County next week. The West Virginia State Police will conduct a checkpoint on US Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 P.M until 12:00 A.M. The State Police have provided alternate routes if you wish to avoid the area. The […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
Your Radio Place

Senecaville Police Department to be taken over by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Department

SENECAVILLE, Ohio – By mid-August, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department is expected to take over operations of the Senecaville Police Department. According to Steve Thompson, Director of Public Safety for Senecaville, the police department will be disbanding and one of the major issues has been finding officers to fill open positions. The Sheriff’s office has currently been patrolling the area.
SENECAVILLE, OH
WTAP

Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man police arrested and charged with rape involving a one-year-old has been indicted on 15 counts. 27-year-old Milford Eagles, III was indicted on six counts of first-degree felony rape, five counts of second-degree felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, and three counts of fourth-degree felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person by the Washington County Grand Jury.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Your Radio Place

Three People Injured following Fire in Belmont County

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio — Three people were flown by a medical helicopter Tuesday following a fire at a Powhatan point home. According to Fire Chief David Lenz, the call came in around 12:30 pm and when Lenz arrived on the scene flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY- A fire currently going on in Belmont County has caused three people to be life-flighted. The fire is happening on East Captina Highway in Powhatan Point. Officials say the three people life-flighted are burn victims and are being life-flighted from the Marina to UPMC Shadyside fire, Barnesville fire, Brookeside fire, Wolfurst fire, Beallsville VFD, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was charged after officers said he threatened to kidnap a woman at a home in May. On May 30, Nevin Daniels, 28, struck a woman, drug her into a closet, shut the door and secured it so she could not escape, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man attempted suicide out of building in Wheeling

UPDATE: Wheeling police say the man attempted suicide WHEELING- A man in Wheeling fell out of a six-story window in Wheeling on Wednesday. Officials say it happened at 601 Main St at Riverview Towers. Wheeling Police were on the scene investigating. The man was immediately rushed to Wheeling Hospital. There is no information on the […]
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine

WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Federal indictments returned, leaders praise community, ask for continued help

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — U.S Attorney William Ihlenfeld held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss significance of drug and firearm cases in the area. Ihlenfeld and local law enforcement from Ohio County, Wheeling Police, Belmont County, and Pennsylvania State Troopers were on hand to talk about four recent federal grand jury indictments.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy