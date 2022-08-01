Wheeling police activate search warrant Monday morning
WHEELING- There was a heavy police presence in South Wheeling this morning.
According to Wheeling’s Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, a search warrant was executed at the corner of 37th AND Jacob Street.
An individual was taken out of the residency and left in a police cruiser.
Stahl says it was not a matter of public safety.
The details are limited at this time.
