Red Wing baseball icon Corey Tauer’s impact in short stories: ‘He’s like a computer’

Red Wing Republican Eagle
Aces to begin Region 5C playoffs
The Region 5C finals bracket is set. After a weekend of preliminary games, the final three seeds were determined with finals play beginning Saturday in Cannon Falls. The Red Wing Aces, the second seed, face No. 7-seeded Lake City. The Serpents defeated PEM and Dodge County to get to the prelim finals where they lost to Hastings. The Aces played Lake City twice this summer and came away with two wins.
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Robotic arm helps surgeons in Red Wing
Robotic-arm-assisted orthopedic surgery is now available at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. This next-level technology ensures better precision and the best possible outcomes for patients. Robotic-arm-assisted orthopedic surgery is used for partial and total knee replacements, as well as total hip replacements. This advanced surgical tool provides two...
Fish Kill Hits Famed Trout Stream in Minnesota
Authorities in southeast Minnesota are still investigating a fish kill that involved at least 2,500 fish in Rush Creek. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of of Natural Resources launched an investigation into the die-off event last week. The cause is still unclear, but authorities (and some anglers) believe it was likely the result of fertilizer runoff from nearby farms.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Charles “Chuck” Dodson
Age 76 of Mahtomedi, MN. Died on July 3, 2022 after a long illness. Chuck was born in Clay Center, Kansas to Charles Merrill Dodson and Charlotte Andree Bergstrom. He was raised in Clay Center and Topeka, before his family moved to Red Wing, Minnesota in 1962 where he graduated from Central High School in 1963. Chuck continued his education at MacPhail College where he studied music and the trombone. He later graduated from the Mankato division of the University of Minnesota with a degree in music education. He married Marlene Pederson in 1967.
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Donald LeRoy “Don” Wyatt
Donald LeRoy “Don” Wyatt, age 79, of Red Wing, died Monday, August 1, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 11, 1943 in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Edwin and Wilma (Donneaud) Wyatt. Don graduated in 1961 from Sunshine Bible Academy in Miller, South Dakota. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern College in St. Paul, Minnesota and received a Master’s degree from Winona State University. On September 25, 1965, he married his sweetheart Gloria Engh in Pine City, Minnesota. Don started his teaching career at Red Wing Central High School in 1966 where he continued teaching until 2000. After he retired he continued to teach at the Minnesota Correctional Facility and the Goodhue County Jail. Don was an active member of Cornerstone Community Church (formerly First Baptist) since 1966. He was a man of deep faith who had a servant’s heart and spent his life joyfully serving others. Don loved people, traveling throughout the world, and sharing stories and dad jokes to whoever would listen.
Southern Minnesota News
Volunteer hospitalized in Rochester after test run of race course at Blue Earth County Fairgrounds
A volunteer was injured while doing a test run of a race course at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Blue Earth County Fair organizer Robin Tietz said two men were in the vehicle taking a “maiden voyage” test run of the course, when the tires on the vehicle ripped, causing it to roll. Volunteers had just set up the track for the compact car races that were set for Saturday night.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
More Amtrak passenger trips coming to Red Wing
The trains passing through Red Wing are an integral part of the way the city operates. Businesses, residents and visitors all utilize the railway, and the expansion of trips through Red Wing might boost the local economy. Amtrak has passenger trains that pass through and stop in Red Wing on...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11
Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails
(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Buffalo County man rolls truck, airlifted for serious injuries
BUFFALO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is in the hospital after reporting his own truck rollover crash. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says around midnight Saturday, Bradley Wirtala failed to make a turn on Highway 37, south of Mondovi, causing his truck to go into a ditch.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Michael Terry Galvin
Michael Terry Galvin, age 78, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Lake City Care Center. He was born July 23, 1944 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Marvin “Red” and Elnora (Nielsen) Galvin. Michael graduated in 1962 from Red Wing Central High School. He attended the University of Minnesota and the University of Mankato until he was drafted into the Army in 1965. After serving honorably in Vietnam, he was discharged from the Army in 1967. On September 21, 1968, he married Marcia Reinhardt in Nelson, Wisconsin. Michael worked for Ralston Purina in Hager City, Wisconsin for 35 years. He was a huge Vikings fan. Michael also enjoyed attending grandkids sporting events and going camping.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
July Mississippi River levels
Mississippi River readings logged at 7 a.m. by U.S. Geological Survey at Red Wing. Flood stage is 14 feet.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
