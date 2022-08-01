www.dailyadvocate.com
Greenville blood drive is Aug. 9
GREENVILLE – August is an important month to donate. Help Community Blood Center meet the urgent need for blood and get a chance to win passes to the Great Darke County Fair when you donate at the Greenville community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.
Local shelter responds to viral post on sick puppies
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Animal Shelter addresses the sick puppies. A Facebook post has gone viral after Ryan Hartmann expressed his concerns following the loss of his newest family member, Mika. Mika was one of 15 puppies adopted at the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House July 30....
20 dogs adopted at Open House
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Animal Shelter, 5066 County Home Rd, Greenville., hosted an open house Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The event provided vaccinations and microchipping for dogs and cats by Dr. Gerber with Green Lawn Animal Clinic, free food and drinks donated by Winners Meats in Greenville, Ketering Locker Service in New Madison, Eikenberry’s in Greenville, and Rural King Greenville location, and a selection of 25 plus vendors.
Veterinary tech program receives initial accreditation
PIQUA – The Veterinary Technology program at Edison State Community College has received initial accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA) as a program for educating veterinary technicians. “We’re proud to announce that we received word that Edison State’s Veterinary...
Veterans museum plans sale
TROY – Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting a barn sale to support the museum on Aug. 19-21. In addition to museum items, the MVVM is inviting people to set up their own stands to sell their own yard sale-type items. Spaces are available for $25 for the three-day event. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Vendors are responsible for removing their nonsale items from the museum property by 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Darke County Endowment for the Arts makes good things happen
Although Darke County Endowment for the Arts seems to fly under the radar when it comes to attracting donors to assist the organization’s financial growth, those seeking funding for arts projects are keenly aware of the opportunities provided by the Endowment to engender artistic growth in our community. DCEA received sixteen grant applications this year, all worthy of acceptance, and all applicants received funds; the results of this generous funding will benefit our entire community and enrich lives currently as well as in the future.
Local News
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Aug. 10, at noon.
LifeWise welcomes FM fourth graders
PITSBURG – LifeWise Academy at Franklin-Monroe is pleased to announce their Director and teacher for the upcoming school year. LifeWise-FM will begin serving FM fourth graders beginning Sept. 13 with the hope of adding other grades as the school allows. Director at the FM program is Christine Nealeigh with JoAnn Hawkey serving as teacher. Hawkey is a retired FM teacher. Classes will be held at Pitsburg Church of the Brethren.
Russia class of 1957
OSGOOD — The Russia High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion July 13 at the Do Good Restaurant in Osgood. There were 23 members of the class when they graduated. Twelve of the surviving members attended the reunion. Attending were Augie Cordonnier, Ray Guillozet, Lucy (Sonderman) Fullenkamp, Carolyn (Monnin) Mescher, JoAnn (Cordonnier) Covelli, Phyllis (Barga) Eichelberger, Guy Monnin, Connie (Monnier) Hoehne, Rita (Gephrey) Ehlers, Leola (Meyer) Hoying, Dave York and Ed Borchers. John Cordonnier anad Ruth (Schwartz) Neargarder were unable to attend.
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Plum Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised he had been storing items in the large garage being the residence, and when he went to clean it out, he noticed the garage door had been taken down and placed on the floor. Several items were missing, and when he looked into another shed the male tenant had been using on the property, he found a mini bike and several other items inside that had been stolen from his garage. A witness said he saw two males in the garage on July 20. There are no leads at this time.
Generating buzz about bees
GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library will host four all-ages, free viewings of the film, My Garden of a Thousand Bees in their third floor conference room on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.; Thursday, Aug. 11 at, p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 16 ,a11 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m. Bees...
Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and...
LifeWise ready to start in Arcanum
ARCANUM – LifeWise Academy at Arcanum-Butler is pleased to announce their teachers for the upcoming school year. LifeWise-Arcanum will begin serving first through fourth graders beginning Sept. 19. Director of the Arcanum program is Kristin Fugate with teachers Carol Bryson and Kathy Dohner; both are retired Arcanum teachers. Classes will be held on Mondays at Family of God Ministries Church on West South Street in Arcanum.
Council discusses sidewalks and trash
GREENVILLE – A couple of familiar topics have resurfaced and Greenville City Council and the city’s administration are inching forward to find an answer. Council met in regular session on Tuesday evening and once again discussed sidewalks and trash pick-up. Replacing broken sidewalks and sidewalks in disrepair has been an issue with the current administration for nearly three years. The pandemic sidelined the discussion for a couple of years, but the city is ready to move forward.
12 arrested in Summer Bash drug bust
GREENVILLE – On July 29, the Greenville Police Department with the help from the Darke County Sheriff‘ s Ofﬁce, Union City K9 Unit, Darke County Dog Warden, and Darke County Probation conducted a drug enforcement operation, Summer Bash. During the operation, two search warrants were executed at...
August primary winners announced
DARKE COUNTY – The polls were open on Tuesday for a second round of primary voting. Due to the state legislature’s inability to get the redistricting map drawn in time for the May primary, a special primary was held in August. At stake were decisions by each party as to who will run for the state senate and Ohio house in November. Decisions were also made on each party’s State Central Committee representative. All vote totals are unofficial.
British Invasion coming to band shell
GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band returns to the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park on Sunday, Aug. 7. Concert time is 7 p.m. There is plenty of seating available on park benches or listeners may bring their own lawn chairs. There is no admission charge for the concert. The band will be under the direction of Associate Director Doug Albright.
Versailles Village Council discusses public hearings, politics
GREENVILLE — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss public hearings and politics. Council members discussed and approved a motion to have a Public Hearing to review and obtain public comments concerning prohibiting parking on the west side of South Olive Street and a portion of Hickey Avenue. Council decided the hearing will take place Aug. 10 at 6:45 p.m. at the EMS building, as there is already another public hearing scheduled before the next meeting on Aug. 24.
Greenville Boy’s golf starts season with Greenville Invitational
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Boy’s golf opened their season on Aug. 4 with the 26th annual Greenville Boys Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Greenville finished 13th out of 14 teams at the event. They shot a 404 as a team. They were six strokes away from 12th place Sidney.
DCCA announces cast for upcoming show
DCCA ANNOUNCES CAST FOR MCT’S THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES. Darke County Center for the Arts will present two performances of Missoula Children Theatre’s production of The Emperor’s New Clothes starring local students on Saturday, August 6 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville; the matinee starts at 3 p.m. and the evening show begins at 7 p.m. An innovative interpretation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic, the show will entertain audiences of all ages.
