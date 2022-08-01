THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Plum Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised he had been storing items in the large garage being the residence, and when he went to clean it out, he noticed the garage door had been taken down and placed on the floor. Several items were missing, and when he looked into another shed the male tenant had been using on the property, he found a mini bike and several other items inside that had been stolen from his garage. A witness said he saw two males in the garage on July 20. There are no leads at this time.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO