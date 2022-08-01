ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

EmberClear gas plant approved; permit 'inconsistent' with state commitments, say opponents

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrBsD_0h0UBuQW00

PAWNEE — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has given the go-ahead to a Texas-based company to build an 1,100-megawatt natural gas-powered plant just south of Springfield over the objections of environmental groups.

While the $1.5 billion project by EmberClear to construct the 160-acre Lincoln Land Energy Center near Pawnee runs counter to the state's increased development of clean energy projects, the company insisted it will be compliant ahead of the state’s goal of eliminating power-plant carbon emissions by 2045.

The plant is expected to begin commercial operations by 2025.

A study funded by the Springfield Sangamon County Growth Alliance predicted that it would have a $1.5 billion economic impact during construction. The plant is expected to create 35 permanent jobs along with 400 to 700 construction jobs.

Climate change: Are rolling electrical blackouts a possibility here this summer? It's complicated

The city of Springfield and Sangamon County have approved measures allowing tax breaks for construction costs.

The gas plant will run on methane, a greenhouse gas, Sierra Club Illinois claimed in a statement , that traps over 70 times more heat than carbon dioxide.

In December, local residents and advocates attended a public hearing in Pawnee and delivered over 2,000 comments to the IEPA in opposition of the plant.

The comments expressed local community members’ concerns about the proposed gas plant’s proximity to people’s homes and schools − it is less than a mile away from the town's high school − as well as long-term concerns about the plant’s effect on public health and the environment.

Pawnee mayor Jeff Clarke said most people who live in the town are for the construction, though some are against it.

"A lot of people don't pay enough attention to stuff until it's right there in front of them because this has been going on for five-and-a-half years," Clarke said.

Among the town, Pawnee Township, the school district and the fire protection district there's about $50 million on the table, Clarke figured, "and that's not counting the tax revenue we would get from goods and services from 1,000 construction (workers) working there for eight years. It's a huge deal. It's an absolutely big deal."

The building permit, said Nick Dodson of Springfield, an executive committee member with the Sangamon Valley Group of Sierra Club Illinois , "is inconsistent with Illinois’ climate commitments.”

“Building dirty, expensive plants like the Lincoln Land Energy Center is unnecessary given that over 7,000 megawatts of clean energy projects are in the queue, and many more projects are on the way thanks to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act’s plan for our 100% clean energy future," Dodson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyskg_0h0UBuQW00

John Kinnamon, EmberClear's vice president for Midwest development, told The State Journal-Register in December the plant would be the world’s most efficient natural gas power generator and will help ease the transition from coal to carbon-free power.

“This facility will be compliant with the law in 2045," Kinnamon insisted. "Gas is part of the strategy to convert to lower carbon emissions.”

The IEPA’s draft permit would allow the plant to release more than 3.9 million metric tons of carbon-equivalent emissions each year, countered Meghan Hassett, the Midwest Clean Energy Advocate for the Climate & Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

The output, Hassett noted in her blog , is the equivalent of roughly twice the impact of unretiring the three Dallman coal-fired units that shut down here.

Clarke said he envisioned some sort of non-binding referendum being put in front of voters.

"They're building it in the county, so it's coming whether we want it or not," Clarke pointed out. "So the question will be do you want to participate in it? In other words, do you want the financial windfall?"

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: EmberClear gas plant approved; permit 'inconsistent' with state commitments, say opponents

Comments / 1

Related
wmay.com

Springfield Aldermen Approve New Water Supply Study

Springfield aldermen have approved spending $285,000 for the latest in a long line of studies to assess the best way to meet the city’s water needs in the future. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requiring revisions to an environmental impact statement for the Hunter Lake project, to take into account proposed recreational uses for a supplemental water supply.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wsiu.org

Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget

178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawnee, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Springfield, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Business
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement

Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall

Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Greenhouse Gas#Gas Plant#Green Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sierra Club Illinois#Iepa
newschannel20.com

New power plant coming to Pawnee

PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environment Protection Agency has approved a construction permit for a new natural gas-fueled electric power plant in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. The permit will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center to construct...
PAWNEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options

The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
fox32chicago.com

Drought has diminished in Illinois

CHICAGO - The portion of Illinois that is in at least a moderate drought has diminished by nearly 40% from a week ago. The U.S. Drought Monitor's latest analysis of our state has 6.9% of the state (mostly in central Illinois) in a moderate drought. That is down from 11.5% just a week ago. The portion of Illinois in a severe drought remains unchanged compared to a week ago at 1.83%.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA COVID-19 UPDATE

(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 9% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 66, up from 58 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week dropped to 31, down from 36 the previous week. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. All but one of our fifteen area downstate counties are on the High Level list, White County is on the Medium List. Everyone is urged to stay diligent in taking precautions to fight all coronavirus variants. For more on all numbers and details, go to cdc.org website.
OLNEY, IL
wmay.com

Two-Way Traffic Conversion Approved Amid Safety Concerns

The Springfield City Council has approved a $4.5 million project to convert parts of two downtown streets to two-way traffic… despite safety concerns raised by some of the people who will be impacted by the change. The project will reconfigure Fourth Street from South Grand to Dodge, and Adams...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
cilfm.com

A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped ‘significantly’ in July

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday.  This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property.  “We have all kinds of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy