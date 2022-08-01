ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

No Days Off for former UCF Wide Receiver and Buffalo Bills’ Rising Star Gabe Davis

By collier logan
 3 days ago

Gabe Davis continues to work to be a great receiver for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis reportedly hasn’t taken a single day off since the end of last season. No vacations, no breaks, nothing . The former Knights star has made his way to UCF’s campus several times this offseason though, grinding on his old college field and gearing up for a bigger role in Buffalo’s high-octane offense.

“All [Davis] knows is work, it’s the truth,” said Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen . He's not alone is his assesment. Another member of the Bills, General Manager Brandon Bean , jokingly said that if he has any criticism of his young playmaker, “It’s that he works too hard." Well, that work seems to be paying off.

Despite starting the 2021 season as Buffalo’s fifth-string receiver, Davis clawed his way into the starting line up by the time the Bills were in the playoffs. On that playoff stage, he exploded for an NFL postseason record four touchdowns in a Divisional Round overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That contest is unanimously regarded as one of the best playoff games in league history and essentially put Davis on the NFL map. But the third-year pass catcher isn’t taking any time to rest on his laurels and everyone in the Bills organization seems to think he’s poised for even bigger accomplishments in 2022.

“He could have been a starter in this league for three years,” admits Bills receiver coach Chad Hall, “So his potential, his ceiling, we still don’t know it yet."

Davis will take on the role as Buffalo’s number two receiver and will try to form a lethal tandem with All-Pro wide out Stefon Diggs . Many believe that these two route runners will elevate Buffalo’s offense to new heights behind the rocket-armed Allen’s passing.

It’s been a long road for Davis, from his freshman year at UCF to his first season as a starter in the NFL, but he’s never strayed from the course.

“Patience is key in this game,” said Davis to the media last week, “It taught me a lot these past two years.”

It sounds cliché, but patience and hard work have turned Davis into one of the NFL’s rising stars. “It feels good to know the work that I put in has finally come to light,” he continued, “And now I get the opportunity to showcase everything I’ve been doing.”

Buffalo is one of the leading favorites to contend for the Super Bowl next February, especially after adding Super Bowl MVP linebacker Von Miller to the roster this offseason. Who knows, if the Bills can bring home the Lombardi Trophy, maybe Davis will take that vacation. Maybe, but probably not.

