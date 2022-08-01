New Lonsdale Elementary School opens ahead of 2022-23 school year

www.wbir.com
Monroe Co. Schools releases list of covered bus routes a day before start of school, continuing to look for drivers
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Schools released a list of bus routes that would be covered as they continue looking for drivers a day before the school year starts. They struggled to cover bus routes for several weeks leading up to the start of school. Monroe County Schools...
Around 68 KCS positions still open as start of school year approaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, students are expected to return to the classroom in Knox County Schools. But as the start of the school year fast approaches, leaders said there are around 68 positions still open across all grade levels as of Tuesday. Across Tennessee, education leaders said the...
KCHD receives grant funding from Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is the recipient of funding from the Y-12 Federal Credit Union Gives Foundation which works to reduce the number of undernourished children in the community, according to a release. KCHD will utilize the funding on sustainable strategies to address childhood food...
KCS won't report COVID-19 cases or send exposure notifications for upcoming school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As students prepare to return to the classroom, the Centers for Disease Control added Knox County to its list of "high" risk communities. The district said it is in communication with the Knox County Health Department about COVID-19. "At this time, Knox County Schools will not be reporting cases or sending notifications," spokesperson Carly Harrington said. "We do encourage students and staff to stay home if they are sick and to follow the advice of their healthcare provider."
Knox County BOE votes to purchase land for new Farragut elementary school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. With the support of Superintendent Jon Rysweyk, The Knox County Board of Education voted to purchase roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
WBIR
Roane County veteran gives free haircuts to students
Dexter Hughes knows people are spending a lot of money sending their children back to school. He decided to help.
Knoxville cuts ribbon on new trails, expands urban wilderness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's urban wilderness is expanding, and the latest addition to fun-filled outdoor space is the William Hastie Natural Area in South Knoxville. On Thursday, city of Knoxville officials, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club volunteers and donors close to the project cut the ribbon on four new trails.
Saving you money: Packing school lunches on a budget
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Packing school lunches can get expensive, but it doesn't have to break the bank. The average parent packs $2 worth of pre-packaged goodies into each school lunch which costs around $720 for two kids each year, according to Living on a Dime. Here are some ways...
3 finalists in line to become next Knox County Criminal Court judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville lawyers and an Anderson County attorney are finalists to become the next Knox County Criminal Court judge. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Tuesday reviewed a handful of candidates to replace Kyle Hixson, who is moving on to join the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
UT partners with the Change Center to host community and educational events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced a new partnership with the Change Center in Knoxville to provide educational and recreational opportunities for middle and high school students. UT said it has forged a five-year partnership with the Change Center, which will allow the university to host events...
Concord United collecting donations for flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Concord United Methodist Church's thrift store is now collecting donations for those affected by recent flooding in Virginia, according to a release. They are now collecting hygiene items, school supplies and cleaning supplies. They will take everything from dish soap, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap to backpacks, lunch boxes, pens and notebook paper.
wvlt.tv
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
KUB: Lyons Bend Road closes for roadway repairs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Utilities Board and Knox County crews have closed Lyons Bend Road to through traffic between Glanen Cove Drive and Wheaton place for water main and roadway repairs, according to KUB. This road closure is expected to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Glen...
Mission of Hope fills two buses with donations of school supplies over tax-free weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the tax-free weekend, Mission of Hope held a "Pack the Bus" event to collect donations of school supplies and help students in rural Appalachia prepare for the new school year. On Monday, they said they collected enough donations of backpacks, pencils, paper and other school...
'Do it sooner than later' | Health leaders urge back-to-school vaccinations
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Do it sooner than later. That's really important." That is the message Knox County's director of nursing Dena Mashburn has for parents waiting on vaccinating their children before they head back to school. Students entering preschool, kindergarten or seventh grade, as well as those enrolling...
WBIR
Voter turnout is lower than it was 4 years ago in Knox County, but people are still voting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knox County and beyond stopped by the polls on Thursday to cast their votes. Before the start of Election Day, the turnout percentage in Knox County barely made it into double-digits. Only one out of every 10 registered voters cast a ballot — a little more than 11%.
Donation drives collect diapers, shovels and supplies to help flood survivors in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — People with friends and family in Kentucky are organizing donation drives to collect supplies and help the communities devastated by recent floods in the area. "That's home. That's where I grew up. Those people are my people,” said Matt Tuttle, who helped organize a donation drive....
wvlt.tv
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
Stadium construction causes East Knoxville street closures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A rectangle of East Knoxville streets will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, until spring 2025, according to Knoxville officials. The closures come as crews continue building a new multi-use stadium that will serve as the home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team. The following...
Election Day 2022: Local races to watch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Compared to a similar ballot four years ago, this year's county general and state and federal primaries are fairly quiet. Unlike 2018, there's only one Republican running in Thursday's primary for governor -- Bill Lee -- and he's an unopposed incumbent. No U.S. Senate candidates are on the ballot. And the Knox County mayor's race lacks the novelty this year that it featured four years ago when Republican and WWE wrestler Glenn Jacobs was making his first run at the Knox County mayor's job against Democrat Linda Haney.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
