August 2022

Myrna LaDon Craft, age 89 of Butler
Funeral services for Myrna Craft of Butler, Missouri will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, Missouri. No visitation. Private family interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Missouri. Contributions to Children’s Mercy Cardiology or Debra Bledsoe Memorial Health Scholarship. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
Harrisonville Annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament
Team and individual openings are available for the Harrisonville Public School Foundation’s Annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Tournament will be part of the Harrisonville High School Homecoming festivities and will take place at Hoots Hollow at Country Creek Golf Course beginning at 8 a.m. on September 16. Registration is available on-line at www.harrisonvilleschools.org/foundation or forms can be picked up at the Harrisonville district’s administrative offices located at 503 S. Lexington. Registration is $80 per golfer or $320 per team which includes green fees, a cart, and a buffet lunch following the tournament.
David Clayton, 83 of Drexel
David Clayton, 83 of Drexel, Missouri passed away July 17, 2022 at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Cremation, with a Celebration of Life planned for 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Drexel Community Building. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Memorial contributions may be made the Disabled American Veterans. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Elsie Elaine (VanLue) Trammell, age 81 Rich Hill
Elsie Elaine (VanLue) Trammell, age 81, was born on November 27, 1940 in Hartland, Illinois to Benjamin Harvey and Alma Ruth (Schultz) VanLue. She passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at home with her family by her side. Growing up, mom lived in a lot of places, and I mean...
The Little Apple
Unofficial election results from the St. Clair Co. Clerk:. Republican: US Senator: Lewis 12 Schmitt 540 Long 178 Greitens 350 Mowinski 3 Gardner 6 Porter 11 Hartzler 833 Sims 7 McCloskey 83 McElroy19 Chilton 2 Allen 13 Schatz 13 Tunnell 2 Schepers 0 Joiner 3 Olson 5 Breyfogle 2 McClannahan 4 Vaughn 10 Auditor: Gregory 792 Fitzpatarick 1118 Dist 4 Rep: Campbell 80 Bratlin 464 Irwin 227 Alford 501 Bruce 603 Burks 141 Labrue 31 Senator #28: Yarberry 271 Crawford 1540 Arnold 223 Rep #126: Kalberloh 1577 Kelsay 497 Judge: Rellihan 1800 Presiding Commissioner: Salmon 1167 Sherman 868 Clerk:Fletcher 1096 Nance 998 Recorder: Snodgrass 896 Jackson 1163 Treasurer: Shelby 1903 Attorney: Dysart 1834 Collector: Guffey 1921 Democrat: US Sen: Rolen 5 Ross 7 Wright 8 Shipp 5 Toder 3 Kunce 79 Kelly 8 Taylor 2 Kelly 6 Valentine 106 Harris 6 Auditor: Green 220 Rep #4: Truman 218 Clerk: Hubbard 224 Libertarian: Sen: Dine 2 Auditor: Hartwig 2 Rep: Langkraehr 2 Constitution: Sen: Venable 2.
Bates County Coroner Report for June and July
It August already, I see another heat warning, so I’ll renew my caution about hydration and paying attention today. Thus far, this is the first summer I’ve not attributed any deaths to heat exposure and I pray that continues to be the case. Still, it never hurts to check on your friends today and tomorrow.
BATES COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE CORPORATE SPONSORS 2022
Osage Valley Electric Co-op Custom Creations by Harvest Hill. World Finance Corp. DSWA Certified Public Accountants.
Vernon County Jail fully staffed for first time in two years
The Vernon County Jail has filled its last openings for the detention and transport divisions after being short staffed for more than two years. According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office, new trainees in the Vernon County Jail In-House Academy will complete their training this week and begin their hands-on training in the jail.
Bates and Cedar County Deputies Arrest Car Thief
On Friday July 29th Bates County Deputies were patrolling the Rich Hill area. A deputy observed a 2020 F150 vehicle driven by William Swarnes. Before the Deputy was able to turn around his vehicle, he lost sight of him in the Rich Hill area. Shortly after that encounter Bates County...
