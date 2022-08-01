ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper to kick off August hot with high near 98 degrees; heavy rain possible Tuesday

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 3 days ago
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some heavy rain from thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with isolated showers possible in the morning and scattered showers possible in the afternoon. The high is expected to reach near 88 degrees, with wind gusts up to 33 mph possible.
