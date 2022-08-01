Casper to kick off August hot with high near 98 degrees; heavy rain possible Tuesday

oilcity.news
oilcity.news
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
oilcity.news
Casper has 70% chance of showers, thunderstorms Friday, 60% on Saturday; heavy rain possible
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is expected to be sunny with a high near 94 degrees on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is expected to reach near 95 degrees, with showers...
oilcity.news
Casper heat to reach near 99 degrees Thursday before 50% chance of storms, hail Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect a high near 89 degrees on Wednesday with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Thursday is likely to be the hottest day of the week with a forecast near...
oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected
CASPER, Wyo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak were lifted on Wednesday, a Thursday morning update from fire managers said. Containment on the 839-acre fire grew to 23% with cloudy conditions suppressing fire activity on Wednesday. The fire area did...
oilcity.news
Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain in Casper on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some heavy rain from thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with isolated showers possible in the morning and scattered showers possible in the afternoon. The high is expected to reach near 88 degrees, with wind gusts up to 33 mph possible.
oilcity.news
Cottonwood Beach to be accessible from Kortes Road starting Saturday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cottonwood Beach campgrounds at Alcova will be accessible via Kortes Road off Highway 220 starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department. Kortes Road south of Cottonwood to Miracle Mile, Pedro Mountains, and Pathfinder will be closed...
oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire grows to 699 acres in Wyoming; more growth on all edges expected Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has grown to 699 acres, a Tuesday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three shows. The fire is 19% contained and has 454 personnel assigned to it. A variety of aircraft are supporting response to...
oilcity.news
Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
visitcasper.com
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming
One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Car drives into irrigation ditch outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In the morning of Wednesday, August 3, emergency crews responded to a call reporting a vehicle that had driven off Highway 20/26 and into a large irrigation canal. According to a post from the Natrona County Fire District, on arrival, there was only a...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona County sends fire captain as Crook County fire spreads
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District is sending Fire Captain Darek Pepple to the Fish Fire near Sundance, which has burned about 750 acres since Sunday. Burning timber in the steep, rugged terrain of the Black Hills National Forest, the Fish Fire is 0% contained and believed to be human-caused, according to Great Plains Fire Information. On Monday, crews worked to install structure protection around residences in the evacuated Canyon Springs Subdivision.
oilcity.news
WYDOT presents State Transportation Improvement Program to county commissioners
CASPER, Wyo. — District Engineer Mark Ayen presented WYDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program to the Natrona County Commissioners during their regular work session Tuesday, Aug. 2. The program outlines plans for the department’s projects in Natrona County for the rest of 2022 through 2028. Ayen highlighted that this...
oilcity.news
‘It’s a stacked bill’: Dirt Sucker, Penny Auction, Brain Sweat, Prowler playing downtown after Casper Art Walk
CASPER, Wyo. — Downtown will be buzzing with music options on Thursday both during and after the August edition of the Casper Art Walk. Just as the 5–8 p.m. Casper Art Walk officially wraps up, a lineup featuring four Wyoming bands will get underway at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bourgeois Pig, 114 W. 2nd St.
oilcity.news
Natrona Emergency Management: residents should protect homes, prepare fire evacuation plans
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Natrona County Emergency Management urged residents to take action to protect homes against fire and to develop evacuation plans in the event of an emergency. NCEM said people should create and maintain a defensible space around homes and work to protect them against flying...
oilcity.news
BLM offering North Platte River commercial fishing guide permit for Gray Reef to Casper stretch
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management High Plains District is seeking applications from commercial fishing guides interested in a special recreation permit to operate on the North Platte River. One commercial guide permit for the Gray Reef to Casper stretch of the river is being offered, the...
oilcity.news
Police say Natrona County ‘awash in fentanyl’ as multiple cases move through courts
CASPER, Wyo. — Like much of the country, Natrona County is seeing a surge in the synthetic opioid fentanyl, with court charges and overdoses on the rise, according to law enforcement. “We are awash in fentanyl,” Casper Police Lieutenant Scott Jones told Oil City on Tuesday. Police encounter the...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Trails Center celebrating 20 years in Casper with week of special events
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a week of free and family-friendly events in Casper, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said in a press release Tuesday. Special events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Trails Center will be...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (7/28/22–8/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Theft,...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/3/22–8/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
