Kentucky flood deaths rise to 35, hundreds more unaccounted for

Groups providing support for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Multiple organizations are providing flood support in eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Beshear says tax-deductible donations first will go toward paying for each flood victim’s funeral. Among other groups accepting money donations online for flood...
McCracken County Courthouse lit in green for flood victims in eastern Kentucky
The McCracken County Courthouse is being lit up green, honoring victims of the flooding. In addition to ordering flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff, Gov. Andy Beshear has asked people to light their homes and businesses green, which is the color of compassion. Beshear also encouraged people...
Western Kentucky organization jump starting flood relief while continuing tornado relief
PADUCAH — Paying it forward, from western Kentucky to eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Dream Center is partnering with several organizations to deliver essentials to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Dream Center dealt with the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornado in west Kentucky, so organizers with the group say...
Beshear's Tuesday updates on eastern Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear provided information on cooling centers, FEMA assistance, shelters, fatalities, and other types of assistance in his update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding this morning. Fatalities and honoring those lost. Beshear reported that, so far, a total of 37 Kentuckians in five counties have been lost...
A look at Tennessee's primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason...
Kentucky raises more that $2 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team hosted an open practice inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in conjunction with a telethon hosted by Joe and Kelly Craft, LEX 18, the American Red Cross and Rupp Arena for Kentucky Flood Relief on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the three-hour open practice session, the effort had raised $2,410,000.
Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9...
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon to address Paducah Rotary Club Wednesday
PADUCAH — Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon will address the Paducah Rotary Club on Wednesday. Harmon's office says he will discus issues his administration has found in the state's unemployment insurance system, legislation he has supported and special examinations by the auditor's office. The auditor, who has also filed to...
Beshear announces $100,000 relief payments for eligible KY nonprofits
FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear announced a $75 million fund— The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund— will be used to help KY nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the covid pandemic. According to a release from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, Covid had devastating effects on businesses...
Kustoff wins GOP nomination for Tennessee's 8th Congressional District
Rep. David Kustoff has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 8th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects, meaning he will be running for reelection in November. As of 8:15 p.m., Kustoff has 85.72% of the total votes counted so far. That's well ahead of his Republican challengers:
Pritzker announces $17.5 million in investments for Rend Lake improvements
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced $17.5 million for renovations at Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. Pritzker gathered with state and local leaders at Rend Lake Resort on Wednesday to announce the investment, which will be used to to renovate the conference center, restaurant, cabins, pool and boatel.
Lynnette Williams wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee 8th Congressional District
Lynnette Williams has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 8th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects. Votes are still being counted, but as of about 10:52 p.m., Williams has 63.23% of the vote, over Tim McDonald with 36.77&. Williams will face off against incumbent Rep. David Kustoff...
Illinois GOP candidate running for governor faces backlash for comparing abortion to the holocaust
Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is facing backlash after comparing abortions to the holocaust. NBC 5 Chicago is reporting the comment was made during 2017 when he was running for the Illinois House. In a statement, Bailey now says the holocaust was a "human tragedy without parallel." "In no...
Fitzpatrick projected winner of Missouri GOP primary for auditor
Scott Fitzpatrick has won the GOP nomination for Missouri state auditor, the Associated Press projects. The Kansas City Star reports that the AP called the Republican primary for auditor at 10:15 p.m., with 68.3% of votes counted. Fitzpatrick is currently the state's treasurer. As of 10:40 p.m., Fitzpatrick has 64.7%...
McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated Kentucky Open Records Act, attorney general finds
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated the Kentucky Open Records Act regarding requests related to a search warrant carried out at a home in February, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office. Decisions from Cameron’s office say the sheriff’s office failed to respond to a...
