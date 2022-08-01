ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IL

Tom Irwin explains how a 100-year-old journal inspired him to write 'Sangamon Songs' | Community Voices

By NPR Illinois
nprillinois.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nprillinois.org

nprillinois.org

Harlem Gospel Travelers to take the stage at the Levitt Amp Springfield Music Series | Community Voices

The Harlem Gospel Travelers are performing at the Levitt Amp Springfield Music Series in downtown Springfield, Ill. on Aug. 4, 2022. Band members Ifedayo Gatling and George Marage spoke to Community Voices about how the group got their start. They also shared their experience meeting Elton John and learning how they are one of his favorite American music groups.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX 2

Wind knocks down tree in Troy, Illinois, neighbors remove it

TROY, Ill. – Strong wind toppled a large tree in the Twin Lakes neighborhood of Troy, Illinois. It crashed onto a driveway. Radar clocked the wind at up to 75 miles per hour. People there called a tow truck operator to move the tree from the driveway. Neighbors worked together with chainsaws to cut up […]
TROY, IL
nprillinois.org

Meet Chancellor Janet L. Gooch | Community Voices

Dr. Janet L. Gooch is the new chancellor for the University of Illinois Springfield. She spoke to Community Voices about how speech pathology led her into a career in university leadership. She also shared her vision for UIS and what keeps her busy when she’s not at the university.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

2 Madison students remembered for kindness

Two Madison County high school athletes who died in a wreck west of Annandale in rural Madison County early Monday morning were remembered for their love of animals, their hard work and strong friendships. The wreck was discovered by one of their parents who went looking for them. The students,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
City
Petersburg, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Salem, IL
tspr.org

Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb

One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday

UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
PEORIA, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Middle School Hours Changed For School Year

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville School District announced that school hours for the Middle School have changed. The Middle School hours will be 8:45 a.m. - 3:40 p.m. for this upcoming school year. Students are not allowed in the building until 8:25 a.m. each day. "Please plan accordingly," the district said in...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Bluffs Woman Wins Early Bird Dreams Drawing Top Prize

Michelle Clark of Bluffs took home the $10,000 early bird Routt-Our Saviour Dreams drawing held Sunday afternoon. Other winners during the early bird on Sunday of $1,000 were Matt Grubb, Dena Dobson and Wade Gregory, all of Jacksonville, and Nancy Tezlow of White Hall. The drawing was a prelude to...
BLUFFS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Memorial Care-Jacksonville Adds Two Physicians

Memorial Care in Jacksonville is welcoming two new physicians. Dr. Drake Gashkoff and Dr. Hasan Othman have started practicing family medicine and pediatric medicine, respectively, with Memorial Care in Jacksonville. Gashkoff most recently served as a family physician with Duly Health and Care, previously known as DuPage Medical Group, in...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday

A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week

The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

UIS won't require masks this fall; SHIELD testing to return

The University of Illinois Springfield has announced masks will be optional, but encouraged, in classrooms and most other campus locations for the upcoming semester that begins this month. Masks will be required in health care settings. The University of Illinois system previously announced it is again requiring vaccines for those...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA COVID-19 UPDATE

(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 9% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 66, up from 58 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week dropped to 31, down from 36 the previous week. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. All but one of our fifteen area downstate counties are on the High Level list, White County is on the Medium List. Everyone is urged to stay diligent in taking precautions to fight all coronavirus variants. For more on all numbers and details, go to cdc.org website.
OLNEY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

