Michigan lands commitment from 2023 four-star OL Evan Link

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star cornerback locks in fall official visit to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines reportedly impressed several top targets at last weekend’s Barbeque at the Big House, including with a four-star defensive back and a five-star athlete, who are both sure to make a return visit to Ann Arbor sometime in the near future. Four-star CB expected to take official...
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Michigan and the Gap of Landing the 5-star Quarterback
Why hasn’t Jim Harbaugh landed the elite Quarterback in Ann Arbor?. Back in school, many of us were tasked with reading Herman Melville’s classic novel, Moby Dick. Not to take us down a classic literary route, but quickly, it’s about a man (Ahab) and his obsessive quest for revenge against this giant whale named Moby Dick, who bit off part of his leg.
Jaylen Harrell’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Michigan had two of the best edge-rushers in college football last season, and now both of them (Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo) are in the NFL. It’ll be hard to replace their production, but Jaylen Harrell is one of the players Michigan will be relying on. The story so far.
Takeaways from Michigan football’s updated 2022 roster
The Michigan Wolverines football team began fall camp Wednesday, and competition is expected to be intense up and down the roster. Speaking of roster, the program updated its roster for the upcoming season, and there were some interesting things that caught my attention. Here is what stood out:. Mike Sainristil...
Michigan extends offer to 2024 forward Caleb Williams
Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been busy on the recruiting trail this summer, handing out offers like a politician handing out tchotchkes before Election Day. One of those most recent offers was extended to Caleb Williams, a 2024 forward from the Washington D.C. area. Playing high school ball...
Fact or Fiction: Tampering, Nick Saban, Michigan Recruiting
In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. Duh. Pat Narduzzi is saying what we all know when he says that name, image and likeness rules were “probably” violated over the spring. Narduzzi, who accused Lincoln Riley of tampering when star WR Jordan Addison transferred to USC, feels that the lack of NIL guidelines are leading to black market deals. And of course he’s right. But who’s going to step in and set these guidelines? Only the federal government can do that at this point as programs will deal with massive anti trust lawsuits as will any governing body. The NCAA let the genie out of the bottle here and it’s not going back in. But I do like how outspoken Narduzzi is.
Daily Brews: Michigan projected to appear in the Rose Bowl in early look at bowl season
With the start of college football just around the corner, Athlon Sports looked towards the end of the 2022-23 season to project how bowl season could shake out. It doesn’t come as quite of a surprise a potential Big Ten representative in the College Football Playoff could be determined by the Michigan-Ohio State game once again. While Michigan was finally able to get past Ohio State to secure its first CFP semifinal appearance last season, this offseason has seen a lot of discussion about Michigan’s capabilities to return to the same stage this year.
Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Versatile and now a leader on Michigan’s defense, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is a player that will be used in a lot of ways this season. Hill-Green came to Michigan as a three-star prospect out of Baltimore, Maryland, ranked as the No. 393 player in the 2020 class. Hill-Green attended St. Frances, where Michigan running back Blake Corum also attended, as well as current Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, who was the St. Frances head coach back then.
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan blows away family of five-star QB
Last weekend was the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines, which unsurprisingly brought about plenty of news and updates from the guests in attendance. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the most interesting recruits that made it to Ann Arbor for the event.
Tom Izzo, Michigan State Are Suddenly Red-Hot On The Recruiting Trail
Reinforcements are on the way for the Spartans!
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
Top recruits: Detroit King’s Messiah Blair turns growth spurt into DI commitment
A funny thing happened to Messiah Blair during his Covid growth spurt. He got bigger … and smaller. The Detroit Martin Luther King defensive end has grown to become a top pass-rushing recruit, committing to play for Eastern Michigan. “I was a little guy back in the day,” Blair...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Defending Big 8 champ Jonesville loaded with veterans, ready for one more run
Jonesville comes into the 2022 season with veteran players all over the field. Quarterback Cowen Keller returns after throwing for 1,568 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. Seven of those touchdowns, and 405 of those passing yards, went to Brady Wright, who is also back. The Comets also have returning 1,078-yard rusher Dominic Aponte who scored 15 rushing touchdowns last fall and averaged 11.2 yards per carry.
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
