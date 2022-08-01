Upper Freehold resident earns swimming medals at national Special Olympics

centraljersey.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
Related
Upper Freehold couple creates legacy of success in harness racing
UPPER FREEHOLD — Jacquie and Frank Ingrassia have been together in harness racing for more than 50 years and the dynamic duo has no desire to slow down any time soon. Jacquie, 75, and Frank, 89, have a stable of six horses based near their Imlaystown home, with their top horse this season, Dandy, the leader in the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes standings for 3-year-old male trotters.
The Garden State’s most wonderful time of the year
For those who love fresh produce – delicious Jersey tomatoes, peaches, blueberries, corn and much more – this is the most wonderful time of the year. New Jersey’s farm stands and farmers markets are packed with just-picked fruits, veggies and herbs – the mouth-watering stuff we can only dream of in winter.
County: Millstone roundabout project scheduled to begin in spring
MILLSTONE – Construction of a traffic roundabout in Millstone Township that will replace an intersection which has been an ongoing source of safety concerns is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023. The roundabout will be constructed at the local intersection known as Scooter Corner, a five-spoke intersection...
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 3
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Province Line Road parking lot; Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot; and Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New law requires public schools to develop threat assessment teams
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed A-4075/3229 into law, requiring the board of education in each school district and the board of trustees at each charter school or renaissance school in New Jersey to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools.
2022 Monmouth County Fair opens five-day run in Freehold Township
The 2022 Monmouth County Fair will open its five-day run at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, today, July 27. The 47th annual fair will run from July 27-31 and is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, according to a press release.
New Jersey leads U.S. in correcting injustice in exposure to pollution
Many New Jersey residents are lucky enough to live in places where they can breathe clean air and drink clean, healthy water. But many others are not, especially those in low income and minority neighborhoods, which have more than their fair share of polluting industries like incinerators and power generating plants.
Where are New Jersey’s biggest trees?
George Washington slept under one. Lenape chiefs met with New Jersey’s first governor under another. Barefoot country folk pulled on shoes in the shade of yet another before entering church. Famous New Jersey poet Joyce Kilmer was inspired by one. Another is named after movie character Forrest Gump. You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Examiner News Briefs, July 20
“Salsa & History – A Superb Pairing” will be presented at the Cream Ridge Winery, Upper Freehold Township, from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13. Reserve tickets online at www.allentownvinj.org by Aug. 8 and save 10% off the $30 per person, $50 per couple price to benefit the community service projects of The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI). Tickets will be available until Aug 13, but space is limited, according to a press release.
Amendment named for late Manalapan SEAL candidate seeks better medical care
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed an amendment offered by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) which is aimed at improving medical care and oversight for high-stress military training programs in response to the death of U.S. Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, who died in February after completing the Navy’s rigorous “Hell Week” training.
Center Players begin search for a new home to stage productions
FREEHOLD – A building in Freehold Borough that has been the home of Center Players for more than 20 years is expected to have a new use and has prompted the local theater troupe to begin a search for a new home at which its productions will come to life.
Pine Barrens natural landscape will rebound from Wharton wildfire
Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, New Jersey’s largest wildfire in 15 years swept through Wharton State Forest in the Pine Barrens two weeks ago, burning more than 13,500 acres. Thankfully, no lives or homes were lost, as the blaze occurred in a remote part of New Jersey’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monmouth County News Briefs, July 13
Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, has announced that the state has allocated $550,000 to the Caroline Huber Holistic Wellness Center which will open on campus this year. According to a press release from Brookdale, state Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) championed this effort on behalf of the college, acknowledging that the Wellness Center will enhance the quality and accessibility of essential services to its community.
Hexa Builders application will have special meeting in Millstone Township
MILLSTONE — The public hearing on an application that proposes the construction of a 170-unit residential development is scheduled to continue during a special meeting of the Millstone Township Planning Board that has been scheduled for Aug. 2. Hexa Builders, LLC, is seeking preliminary and final major site plan...
Millstone resident who helped guide restoration of historic homestead passes away
MILLSTONE — Joann Kelty, 67, a resident of Millstone Township who assumed a leading role in the restoration of the community’s historic Thomas Baird Homestead, died on June 25 following a four-year battle with glioblastoma. In an interview with the Examiner, Nancy Grbelja, a former mayor and Township...
Gov. Murphy signs package of firearms legislation
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation which state leaders say will continue an initiative against gun violence in New Jersey. Murphy signed the legislation during a recent ceremony in Metuchen. Murphy said supporters of the legislation were met by critics who were calling the supporters’ efforts “too ambitious” against a...
Millstone planners take issue with aspects of Hexa Builders application
MILLSTONE – Testimony regarding an application that proposes a residential development consisting of market rate and affordable housing in Millstone Township continued during a special meeting of the Planning Board on June 29, but no vote on the project was taken that evening. During the meeting, members of the...
Examiner
Millstone Township, NJ
103
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News for Plumstead, Allentown, Millstone in Monmouth County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/examiner/
Comments / 0