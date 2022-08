The fact that police pursuits are dangerous shouldn’t need much explanation. According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, there were 7,430 fatalities caused by police chase crashes between 1982 and 2004. During the 22-year period, nearly thirty percent of the deaths were people uninvolved in the pursuit. With this in mind, I was honestly surprised when a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was spotted by police allegedly going 161 mph in New Hampshire, and no one was harmed.

