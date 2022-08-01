Johnson County's COVID new cases flat; Iowa cases surge 10%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Iowa in the week ending Sunday, rising 10% as 5,932 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,391 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Iowa ranked 36th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 0.95% of the country's population, Iowa had 0.65% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Johns Hopkins University has been getting data on an erratic schedule from Iowa, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

Johnson County reported 354 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 343 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 39,751 cases and 155 deaths.

Washington County reported 60 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 41 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,030 cases and 80 deaths.

Within Iowa, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Clarke County with 458 cases per 100,000 per week; Cherokee County with 338; and Winnebago County with 338. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Polk County, with 943 cases; Linn County, with 519 cases; and Johnson County, with 354. Weekly case counts rose in 65 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Polk, Woodbury and Linn counties.

Across Iowa, cases fell in 28 counties, with the best declines in Dubuque County, with 152 cases from 191 a week earlier; in Des Moines County, with 69 cases from 97; and in Crawford County, with 3 cases from 27.

In Iowa, 23 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 41 people were reported dead.

A total of 817,159 people in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,782 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

Iowa's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 431

The week before that: 430

Four weeks ago: 317

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 75,143

The week before that: 73,476

Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.