Fishers City Hall relocates during construction of new arts center and municipal complex

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Fishers closed City Hall Monday and transferred municipal services elsewhere to begin construction of a new municipal and arts center at the site.

The changeover will last until a least the spring of 2024, when the new buildings is scheduled to open, according to a news release from the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CWDH_0h0UASs500

Residents doing in-person business with the city can go to the City Services behind City Hall for court and utility payments, zoning assistance, and public bids. The building, with an in information desk,  is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays.

Most public meetings will be held at Launch Fishers Huston Theater, 12175 Visionary Way, including City Council meetings, on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.  Some meetings may be held in other locations depending on availability. Changes to this plan will be posted before each meeting at www.fishers.in.us/AgendaCenter.

Residents can park at a limited number of spots located south of the current City Hall but not north of it, which will be used for construction staging. There is ample free parking at garages around Municipal Drive, as well as street parking.  Some spots will be available in the lot behind the City Services Building for guests conducting City business. Disabled parking will be available just south and north of the City Services Building.

The Fishers Farmers Market, concerts, and other community events will continue to be held at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater and lawn throughout the construction. The Nickel Plate District Pavilion, which includes a meeting room, public restrooms, and fountain, will also stay open.

Fishers Arts Council’s Art Gallery at City Hall will be moved to the Hamilton County Community Foundation Community Hub, 11810 Technology Dr.

Fishers Police and Fishers Fire will use the current City Hall for public safety training through September. The City will provide public notification before each training.

The city is building a $22.8 million arts center and city hall because the current building is sinking into the ground and its foundation is in danger of cracking. Mayor Scott Fadness and the council decided to add a center for the arts because local artists have been searching for years for a permanent home.

The first floor of the three-story building will be for arts programming, such as theater and musical performances, studios and galleries. It will be run by the Indianapolis Arts Center in a partnership with the city.

The second and third floors will be for city offices and conference, with some room for expansion. City Council meetings will be conducted in the theater. The plans were discussed during a work session before the City Council meeting Monday.

Demolition of Fishers City Hall is scheduled for October 2022, with construction to follow

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fishers City Hall relocates during construction of new arts center and municipal complex

Comments / 0

 

