Bohm, Nola rewrite history in sweep of Pirates

www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
NBC Sports
Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?
The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
NBC Sports
Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut
Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
NBC Sports
Why Ruf wasn't entirely shocked about being traded to Mets
Before the Giants sent Darin Ruf to the New York Mets on Tuesday, he knew being traded was a possibility. That didn’t make it any easier. Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday for the first time since the deal went down, Ruf said he was “emotional and excited all at the same time.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
NBC Sports
Syndergaard's first tweets as a Phillie are just spot-on
Noah Syndergaard just arrived in Philadelphia, but the 29-year-old trade deadline acquisition is wasting absolutely no time endearing himself to the Phillies' fanbase. Syndergaard was acquired Tuesday in a trade deadline swap with the Angels that sent Mickey Moniak to Los Angeles. Syndergaard, 29, has had a solid-if-unspectacular bounce back season after appearing in just two games across 2020 and 2021.
NBC Sports
Phillies DFA Familia and Herrera to open 2 roster spots
With the Phillies adding reliever David Robertson and outfielder Brandon Marsh in trades with the Cubs and Angels, two roster spots needed to be opened and the casualties were Jeurys Familia and Odubel Herrera. Both were designated for assignment Tuesday afternoon. It ends a disappointing 38-game run with the Phillies...
NBC Sports
Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade
At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again
SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
NBC Sports
Phillies in it to win it, performance outweighs money as Gregorius release shows
PHILADELPHIA – Bryson Stott has been the Phillies’ shortstop of the future since the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft. The future started Thursday when the team released veteran Didi Gregorius, opening the shortstop position for Stott. Gregorius was released when the team...
NBC Sports
How Juan Soto fared in his Padres debut
Juan Soto got the most attention in his first game as a San Diego Padre on Wednesday night, but it was another brand new Padre who got the biggest hit. After walking in his first at-bat in San Diego, Soto came in to score on a bases-loaded walk three batters later.
NBC Sports
What Pete Rose told Harper about Philly before Phillies move
Pete Rose only spent five of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball in Philadelphia, but the all-time hits leader has some pretty strong opinions on what the city's sports fans are like. And, love him or hate him, Rose does seem to understand the city and its fanbase better...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Giants fan trades Vargas' first hit ball for Dodgers autograph
Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Miguel Vargas crushed an RBI ground-rule double in his first MLB at-bat Wednesday night against the Giants, and the good news is that the 22-year-old won't have to haggle with the fan for the ball. A Giants fan standing in the center field bleachers at...
NBC Sports
MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals
The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there's still more to come ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.
NBC Sports
Phillies release Gregorius, reinstate Segura
Didi Gregorius' run with the Phillies is over. Among a slew of moves made by the club Thursday, the veteran shortstop was released just a couple of days after the trade deadline. In related moves, Jean Segura (broken finger) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Trade additions Brandon Marsh...
NBC Sports
Astros vs Guardians live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Houston Astros.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment
The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants lose sixth straight to Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants' front office showed faith in the current roster on MLB's trade deadline day. Aside from one big inning Tuesday, it was not rewarded. The Giants lost 9-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night to fall to 3-10 since the All-Star break. Six of those losses have come against a Dodgers team that seems to be able to approach double-digit runs with ease.
NBC Sports
Whit Merrifield says he’s vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays
MINNEAPOLIS — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox in dreaded no man's land after uninspiring deadline
The Red Sox opened the trade deadline as sellers. They finished it as half-hearted buyers. That leaves them where no team ever wants to be, but where they probably belong -- stuck in the middle. One can argue they're ever so marginally better today than they were when the weekend...
Comments / 0