Philadelphia, PA

Bohm, Nola rewrite history in sweep of Pirates

NBC Sports
 3 days ago
www.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident

SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?

The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut

Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Ruf wasn't entirely shocked about being traded to Mets

Before the Giants sent Darin Ruf to the New York Mets on Tuesday, he knew being traded was a possibility. That didn’t make it any easier. Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday for the first time since the deal went down, Ruf said he was “emotional and excited all at the same time.”
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Syndergaard's first tweets as a Phillie are just spot-on

Noah Syndergaard just arrived in Philadelphia, but the 29-year-old trade deadline acquisition is wasting absolutely no time endearing himself to the Phillies' fanbase. Syndergaard was acquired Tuesday in a trade deadline swap with the Angels that sent Mickey Moniak to Los Angeles. Syndergaard, 29, has had a solid-if-unspectacular bounce back season after appearing in just two games across 2020 and 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies DFA Familia and Herrera to open 2 roster spots

With the Phillies adding reliever David Robertson and outfielder Brandon Marsh in trades with the Cubs and Angels, two roster spots needed to be opened and the casualties were Jeurys Familia and Odubel Herrera. Both were designated for assignment Tuesday afternoon. It ends a disappointing 38-game run with the Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade

At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again

SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Juan Soto fared in his Padres debut

Juan Soto got the most attention in his first game as a San Diego Padre on Wednesday night, but it was another brand new Padre who got the biggest hit. After walking in his first at-bat in San Diego, Soto came in to score on a bases-loaded walk three batters later.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

What Pete Rose told Harper about Philly before Phillies move

Pete Rose only spent five of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball in Philadelphia, but the all-time hits leader has some pretty strong opinions on what the city's sports fans are like. And, love him or hate him, Rose does seem to understand the city and its fanbase better...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Giants fan trades Vargas' first hit ball for Dodgers autograph

Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Miguel Vargas crushed an RBI ground-rule double in his first MLB at-bat Wednesday night against the Giants, and the good news is that the 22-year-old won't have to haggle with the fan for the ball. A Giants fan standing in the center field bleachers at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals

The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there's still more to come ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies release Gregorius, reinstate Segura

Didi Gregorius' run with the Phillies is over. Among a slew of moves made by the club Thursday, the veteran shortstop was released just a couple of days after the trade deadline. In related moves, Jean Segura (broken finger) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Trade additions Brandon Marsh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants lose sixth straight to Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants' front office showed faith in the current roster on MLB's trade deadline day. Aside from one big inning Tuesday, it was not rewarded. The Giants lost 9-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night to fall to 3-10 since the All-Star break. Six of those losses have come against a Dodgers team that seems to be able to approach double-digit runs with ease.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Whit Merrifield says he’s vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

MINNEAPOLIS — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox in dreaded no man's land after uninspiring deadline

The Red Sox opened the trade deadline as sellers. They finished it as half-hearted buyers. That leaves them where no team ever wants to be, but where they probably belong -- stuck in the middle. One can argue they're ever so marginally better today than they were when the weekend...
BOSTON, MA

