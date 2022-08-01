Drew Barrymore's Delicata Squash Gratin

people.com
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Says Her Olive Cheese Bread Recipe Is ‘Always a Hit’
Ree Drummond showed off her easy and delicious olive cheese bread on Instagram. The Pioneer Woman star makes a quick spread, places it on French bread, and bakes it.
Geoffrey Zakarian's Crispy Zucchini Fritters with Tzatziki Sauce
"I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and this really fits the bill," says the chef and host of Food Network’s Big Restaurant Bet. "It’s crispy and light with a hint of cheesiness—it’s heaven!" "I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and...
People
Drew Barrymore's Air-Fried Cauliflower Bites with Buffalo-Ranch Sauce
"The cauliflower comes out so wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender on the inside," says the talk show host. "This is one of my favorite things to make and eat!" "The cauliflower comes out so wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender on the inside," says Drew Barrymore, who has her own line of stylish and affordable kitchenware and appliances at Walmart, Beautiful. "This is one of my favorite things to make and eat!"
Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jesse Bongiovi Engaged to Girlfriend Jesse Light
Congratulations are in order for Jon Bon Jovi's eldest son Jesse Bongiovi, who popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Jesse Light, over the weekend. Hampton Water co-founder, 27, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a gallery of photos of him proposing to Light, a reality TV producer.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Jane Fonda Embodies the 'Coastal Grandma' Trend in Hilarious Jimmy Fallon Parody — Watch!
Jane Fonda proved she is the ultimate "coastal grandma." On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show, the Grace and Frankie star, 84, teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon for a parody music video that showcased the "coastal grandma" aesthetic, one of the biggest viral social media trends of the summer 2022.
People
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 81st Birthday with Another Iconic Selfie
The lifestyle expert celebrated turning 81 on Wednesday with a glamorous "birthday selfie" posted to her Instagram feed. She appears to be fully reclined, striking her signature pursed-lips pose. The master chef celebrated with a food-filled day, writing that she took the photo before her "big bday dinner." "We had...
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
Sebastian Stan Is Unrecognizable Under 'Incredible' Prosthetics for 'A Different Man' Movie
Sebastian Stan is working with extensive makeup and prosthetics for his new movie A Different Man. On Wednesday, Stan, 39, was spotted on the Brooklyn, New York, set of the upcoming film from A24 in full makeup and prosthetics rendering the actor unrecognizable. In the film, Stan plays a character...
Simple salad recipes to try this summer
Simple salads from food bloggers and A-list chefs with big flavors and crisp texture will keep your summer cravings satisfied.
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
People
Wendy Williams Is 'in a Sweet Spot' Post-Talk Show as She's in 'Early Stages' of New Relationship
Wendy Williams is doing what makes her happy in both her personal and professional life. The former talk show host's rep William Selby confirms to PEOPLE that she is currently dating someone new, though the relationship with a New York Police Department officer named Henry is still in "really, really early stages."
thecountrycook.net
Pineapple Bread Pudding
A tasty breakfast or dessert, this Pineapple Bread Pudding is super flavorful, easy and only takes a handful of ingredients!. I love this version of bread pudding. It's not heavy at all and it tastes so fresh and not overly sweet. You can eat it as-is if you want this as a breakfast treat or if you are eating this as a dessert, you can top it with ice cream and/or a caramel sauce. This pineapple bread pudding recipe really is so easy and you may already have all the ingredients on hand!
Allrecipes.com
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
People
Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie With Coconut Whipped Cream
"It's tangy, sweet and refreshing," says chef Bobby Flay. "Whether competing on the show or baking at home, I use store-bought Key lime juice. It's just as delicious and saves me from having to juice tons of small Key limes, which may be hard to find." "It's so important to...
This Is Why Southerners Cook Corn on the Cob with Milk and Butter
Have you ever boiled corn on the cob with milk? If not, you’re in for a sweet treat. The end result is rich, fresh corn that’s bursting with flavor. Plus it takes less than 10 minutes to cook!. Growing up in the South, eating corn on the cob...
Kylie Jenner Teases Stormi Is a 'Spoiled Girl' as They Visit Curated Shopping Room at Harrods
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi love a good shopping spree!. The makeup mogul, 24, and her 4-year-old daughter visited luxury department store Harrods on Thursday where the pair checked out Jenner's cosmetics and skincare line and were welcomed with a curated room to go shopping. The mother-daughter duo first visited...
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes
The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
Creamy Country White Gravy Recipe
Is comfort food really comfort food without a good slathering of gravy? Whether it's mashed potatoes, biscuits, meatloaf, or your favorite fried foods, there aren't many dishes that can't be improved by this creamy, comforting sauce. White gravy is very popular in the South, and it's definitely a lot creamier...
People
