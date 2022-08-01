ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Royal Caribbean Stock Crashed 10% Today

By Rich Smith
Motley Fool
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Carnival Sets New Covid Rules and Royal Caribbean Cancels Sailings

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival Cruise Lines have remained nimble during the pandemic. Once both companies returned to sailing in July 2021 after being shut down in North America for more than a year, they realized that market conditions would change regularly. That...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Covid Change Passengers Will Love

Since July 2021, when the cruise industry returned from its more-than-year-long shutdown, covid protocols have been a key part of cruising. In the early days, the rules changed fairly often. Masks were required -- but they weren't in some vaccinated-passenger areas. Exactly where you had to wear a mask changed from week to week.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Why Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Are Taking on Water Today

Cruise line stocks are all deep in the red today after Walmart provided a disturbing profit update. Growing fears over the dreaded "R" word are causing the markets to torpedo cruise ship stocks. The industry, though, is seeing better booking numbers than it did before the pandemic. You’re reading a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Corporation#Stock#Carnival Cruise#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Changes Its Vaccine Requirements

The covid pandemic has not ended, but the United States has gotten better at managing it. People still get infected, but the easy availability of vaccines as well as new treatments has kept serious illness from overwhelming America's hospitals. Most of the country has simply moved past the covid pandemic....
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean CEO Talks When It Will Fully Drop Covid Testing

The recovery has gotten very real for Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report. The cruise line has fought its way back from being shut down from U.S. ports for more than a year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cash-flow-positive on its way to being truly profitable.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy