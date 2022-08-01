Why Royal Caribbean Stock Crashed 10% Today

www.fool.com
Related
Carnival Sets New Covid Rules and Royal Caribbean Cancels Sailings
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival Cruise Lines have remained nimble during the pandemic. Once both companies returned to sailing in July 2021 after being shut down in North America for more than a year, they realized that market conditions would change regularly. That...
Royal Caribbean Makes a Drink Package Change Customers Will Love
Food and beverages play a huge role in cruises for most passengers. From the second you get on board, a virtual feast awaits you. Many people get on the ship, report to their muster station, and then head to the buffet or another casual restaurant. One of the biggest benefits...
Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Covid Change Passengers Will Love
Since July 2021, when the cruise industry returned from its more-than-year-long shutdown, covid protocols have been a key part of cruising. In the early days, the rules changed fairly often. Masks were required -- but they weren't in some vaccinated-passenger areas. Exactly where you had to wear a mask changed from week to week.
Motley Fool
Why Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Are Taking on Water Today
Cruise line stocks are all deep in the red today after Walmart provided a disturbing profit update. Growing fears over the dreaded "R" word are causing the markets to torpedo cruise ship stocks. The industry, though, is seeing better booking numbers than it did before the pandemic. You’re reading a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
Will Cruise Lines Drop Covid Tests, Vaccines? Carnival CEO Answers
Because cruise lines sail nearly all of their ships from United States ports under foreign flags, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had much more control over the cruise industry than any other travel or entertainment business. The CDC used that power to stop all cruises from U.S. ports from March 2020 through July 2021.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Canada revoked a worker's flying privileges after her daughter complained about poor service
A woman is upset that Air Canada revoked her mother's standby flight privileges for 2 years after she filed a complaint about the way she was treated.
cntraveler.com
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Changes Its Vaccine Requirements
The covid pandemic has not ended, but the United States has gotten better at managing it. People still get infected, but the easy availability of vaccines as well as new treatments has kept serious illness from overwhelming America's hospitals. Most of the country has simply moved past the covid pandemic....
See inside the secret Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin where pilots sleep during long-haul flights
Aviation regulators set the total hours pilots fly and how much sleep they must get between flights. During ultra-long-haul flights, pilots sleep in special cabins, which passengers can't access. Insider recently toured a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 and saw where pilots sleep — take a look.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
Airline employees share 10 tips to minimize the risk of losing your luggage during this summer's flight chaos
Insider spoke with two employees in the baggage departments at the Toronto and Vancouver airports. They shared 10 tips for preventing lost luggage amid this summer's flight chaos. Self-checking, staff shortages, and outsourcing are all contributing to the problem, they said.
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
3 things first-time cruisers need to know before stepping foot on the ship
Taking your first voyage can present unique considerations, from planning to packing. Here are three things you need to know.
Stock Market Plunge: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
These three stand-out businesses are valued at a multiple of just four to seven times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Royal Caribbean CEO Talks When It Will Fully Drop Covid Testing
The recovery has gotten very real for Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report. The cruise line has fought its way back from being shut down from U.S. ports for more than a year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cash-flow-positive on its way to being truly profitable.
Comments / 0