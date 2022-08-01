Kanchan Koya's Curried Turkey Salad Sandwich

With temperatures across the country reaching their summer peak, Starbucks is looking to help you stay cool with its new Summer Menu Remix. For this week, the homepage of the Starbucks app will feature unique ways to customize its cold drinks. Although customization has always been available to customers, the company is looking to highlight some corporate-approved ways to get a different flavor off the chain's menu.

