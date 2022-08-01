Kanchan Koya's Curried Turkey Salad Sandwich

people.com
Related
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
TODAY.com
Where to get free cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
There’s nothing quite like a hot and gooey chocolate chip cookie. Fresh out of the oven, they're delicious with an ice-cold glass of milk or steaming cup of coffee or cocoa. On Thursday, August 4, chains nationwide will honor this magical cookie with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and we’ll all benefit from delicious freebies, deals and discounts.
Oreo announces return of fall flavor after five years
It might not seem like pumpkin spice season is upon us yet, but it is creeping in. Oreo is one of the first brands to announce the summer return of their fall flavor – the Pumpkin Spice cookie, which hasn't been available since 2017. The cookie, which has pumpkin...
Mindy Kaling Cooks the Spaghetti Recipe from 'The Bear': 'You Have to Make This'
The actress and avid foodie, 43, posted a video on Instagram after she was inspired to cook a recipe taken straight from the kitchen of the breakout FX show (which also streams on Hulu). "Immersing myself in the Chicago food scene, courtesy of The Bear. Thank you, Chef. 🍝" Kaling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Starbucks Unveils Its Summer Menu Remix Including Cold Brew with Lemonade
With temperatures across the country reaching their summer peak, Starbucks is looking to help you stay cool with its new Summer Menu Remix. For this week, the homepage of the Starbucks app will feature unique ways to customize its cold drinks. Although customization has always been available to customers, the company is looking to highlight some corporate-approved ways to get a different flavor off the chain's menu.
People
296K+
Followers
48K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0