ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Kanchan Koya's Curried Turkey Salad Sandwich

By People Staff
People
People
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Where to get free cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

There’s nothing quite like a hot and gooey chocolate chip cookie. Fresh out of the oven, they're delicious with an ice-cold glass of milk or steaming cup of coffee or cocoa. On Thursday, August 4, chains nationwide will honor this magical cookie with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and we’ll all benefit from delicious freebies, deals and discounts.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Sandwich#Curry Powder#Salad#Food Drink#Spice Spice Baby
Thrillist

Starbucks Unveils Its Summer Menu Remix Including Cold Brew with Lemonade

With temperatures across the country reaching their summer peak, Starbucks is looking to help you stay cool with its new Summer Menu Remix. For this week, the homepage of the Starbucks app will feature unique ways to customize its cold drinks. Although customization has always been available to customers, the company is looking to highlight some corporate-approved ways to get a different flavor off the chain's menu.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

People

296K+
Followers
48K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy