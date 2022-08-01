NIH updates Hepatitis B Strategic Research Plan

The discovery could pave the way for treating substance use disorders. In a rat model of impulsive behavior, researchers discovered that inhibiting certain acetylcholine receptors in the lateral habenula (LHb), a region of the brain responsible for balancing reward and aversion, made it more difficult to resist the urge to seek cocaine. These discoveries reveal a new function for these receptors that could serve as a future target for the creation of cocaine use disorder treatments. For the time being, there are no authorized drugs to treat cocaine use disorder.

