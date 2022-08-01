NIH updates Hepatitis B Strategic Research Plan

medicalxpress.com
Related
MedicalXpress
Antibiotic stewardship reduces unnecessary prescriptions
An antibiotic stewardship program was associated with a 50% reduction in antibiotic prescribing at clinical visits, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in JAMA Network Open. Monitoring antibiotic prescriptions and giving clinicians the tools to speak with patients about the decision is a low-cost intervention that has the...
MedicalXpress
Mutations in novel gene found to be responsible for severe liver disease in children
New findings have uncovered how essential the FOCAD gene is for maintaining a healthy liver, especially in children. In a research study published in Nature Genetics, scientists have found that children carrying loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD are presented with an early onset, pediatric form of liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The study was carried out by scientists from A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), in collaboration with hospitals and institutes across seven countries (India, U.S., Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, and France).
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Research Reveals Additional Link Between Immune System and Blood Clots
SuPAR Identifies Patients at High Risk of Blood Clot Formation. A study from a COVID-19 cohort reveals an additional link between the immune system and blood clots, which could improve the treatment of critical illnesses. Blood clots are thought to occur in as many as a third of patients hospitalized...
MedicalXpress
'RNA fishing' reveals new driver of melanoma malignancy and metastasis
Researchers at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified several proteins involved in the progression of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. One of the proteins—PDIA6—was found to be particularly important for driving malignancy. Experiments with mice showed that melanoma cells with reduced levels of PDIA6 had an impaired ability to metastasize to the lung.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pharmacytimes.com
Notable Revisions in Diabetes Treatment According to ADA Guidelines
American Diabetes Association updates recommendations regarding SGLT-2 inhibitors, GLP-1 RA, and finerenone for cardiovascular and renal comorbidities. In late May 2022, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) released revisions to its previous guidelines. Although the core structure of diabetic treatment has remained the same, recommendations regarding sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA), and finerenone for cardiovascular and renal comorbidities have been significantly updated.1.
66-year-old HIV patient of 31 years cured with stem cell transplant
Living with HIV for 31 years, 66-year-old developed AML -- a type of blood cancer. In 2019, he received stem cell transplant from a volunteer donor with a rare genetic mutation. He has been HIV-free for 17 months now, without retroviral drugs. A 66-year-old who was infected with the human...
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: If you aren't up-to-date on Covid vaccines and boosters, you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
If you aren't up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those doses now, or prepare for a harsh Covid fall and winter. "If they don't get vaccinated or they don't get boosted, they're going to get into trouble," Fauci,...
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered 'danger signal' may spur vaccine development and allergy treatment
A study of how injured mouse cells trigger immune responses suggests novel strategies for preventing and treating everything from parasites to allergies in humans. Researchers hypothesized that gut cells damaged by parasitic worms summon the immune system by releasing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is metabolized into the nucleotide adenosine. Adenosine, in turn, binds to specific receptors on the surface of intestinal epithelial cells to trigger an immune response.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
NIH Scientists Discover a New Brain Mechanism
The discovery could pave the way for treating substance use disorders. In a rat model of impulsive behavior, researchers discovered that inhibiting certain acetylcholine receptors in the lateral habenula (LHb), a region of the brain responsible for balancing reward and aversion, made it more difficult to resist the urge to seek cocaine. These discoveries reveal a new function for these receptors that could serve as a future target for the creation of cocaine use disorder treatments. For the time being, there are no authorized drugs to treat cocaine use disorder.
MedicalXpress
Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging
Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
MedicalXpress
Rising number of Americans think it's OK to harass public health officials
U.S. health officials are in the crosshairs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, facing threats and harassment from the public they serve. And a growing percentage of U.S. adults are fine with that, according to a new Cornell University study. Analysis of public opinion surveys conducted during the pandemic...
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Medical News Today
Hepatitis C management: What to know
Hepatitis refers to inflammation of the liver. The hepatitis C virus is bloodborne and can cause infection. Many people with the virus are asymptomatic and do not realize they have it. But hepatitis C can spread to others and cause chronic illness, so management of the virus through appropriate treatment is important.
MedicalXpress
New technology in recent clinical study aims toward earlier detection of hepatocellular carcinoma
Primary liver cancer, the third-leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide, takes more than 30,000 lives in the United States each year. The high mortality rates can be attributed in part to the fact that a significant portion of the patients are detected at a late stage, when potentially curative treatments are no longer an option. Unfortunately, today's screening methods are not able to routinely provide accurate, early detection.
MedicalXpress
New tool measures moral distress in pandemic nursing care
The COVID‐19 pandemic created novel patient care circumstances that may have increased nurses' moral distress, including COVID‐19 transmission risk and end‐of‐life care without family present. Moral distress is a growing concern in healthcare with implications for both provider and patient outcomes. However, until now, established moral distress instruments do not capture these novel aspects of pandemic nursing care.
MedicalXpress
Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
First Long-Covid Treatment (ADAPT-232/Chisan) Shows Promise in Randomized Clinical Trial
But the effect size is not that great. Given the annoyingly diverse faces of long-Covid, otherwise known as the post-Covid syndrome, a magical cure is near-impossible. Even so, not all hope is lost, as a recent randomized clinical trial from Georgia and Sweden has shed light, for the first time, on the potential of ADAPT-232/Chisan in treating long-Covid to some extent.
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
MedicalXpress
Study provides insight into how the intestine repairs damaged tissue
Investigators at Cedars-Sinai and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have identified a component in the intestine that plays a critical role in repairing damaged tissue. Scientists found that endothelial cells in the lymphatic vessels produce molecules that are essential for the maintenance and regulation of stem cells and...
MedicalXpress
Novel drug shows promising efficacy for patients with multiple myeloma
Results of an international clinical trial co-led by researchers at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University show potential for a novel drug to benefit patients with multiple myeloma whose disease either recurred or was resistant to three or more earlier lines of treatment. Nearly two-thirds of the trial's participants experienced...
Comments / 0