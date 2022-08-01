SWEDEN MAY BE 2022 WORLD JUNIOR FAVOURITES AS ROSTER REVEALED

www.markerzone.com
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
MICHAEL RAFFL IS LEAVING THE NHL, SIGNS IN SWISS NATIONAL LEAGUE
After an announcement from Lausanne Hockey Club of the Swiss NL, Michael Raffl's career in the NHL appears to be over. In nine NHL seasons with three clubs, the 33-year old Austrian forward scored 179 points in 590 games, including 11 points in 39 playoff games. Even at this stage...
Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23
With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
Abbotsford Canucks’ Rookies Will Continue Excitement in 2022-23
By all accounts, the Abbotsford Canucks had a successful inaugural 2021-22 season in the Fraser Valley. Fans flocked to Abbotsford Centre every night to watch their team rack up an impressive 39-23-5-1 record along with several standout performances by American Hockey League (AHL) veterans and rookies alike. They even got to see history be made with the first AHL goal scored by a Japanese-born forward in Yushiroh Hirano’s tally on Jan. 22, 2022, against the San Diego Gulls. It was a goal for the ages as he went on to score five goals in 30 games and play for the Japanese National Team at the 2022 Division 1B IIHF World Championship in Finland where he wore an “A” and led his team to a silver medal on the strength of six goals and 10 points in four games.
RANGERS PROSPECT ADAM SYKORA HIGHLIGHTS SLOVAKIA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
Slovakia will head to Edmonton for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship without key players such as Juraj Slafkovsky, Simon Nemec and Filip Mesar. Despite that, the Slovaks will look to put up a fight in Group A with their opponents being Canada, Czechia, Finland and Latvia. For the...
ALEXEI EMELIN TAKES OUT TOP DRAFT PROSPECT MATVEI MICHKOV DURING TOURNAMENT (VIDEO)
Summer hockey tournaments are great, until someone with a very bright future gets rocked by a veteran and is hurt on the play. That was the situation Thursday while a Russian U25 team was taking on Dynamo Minsk in Sochi, Russia. Matvei Michkov, widely considered the second best prospect in...
TEAM CANADA NAMES CAPTAINS FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
A week before puck drop for World Juniors, teams are finalizing their rosters, naming their captains, and preparing for the odd, summertime tournament. After a COVID outbreak compromised the 2022 World Juniors, teams absolutely loaded up on talent this summer, which should make for entertaining hockey. Team Canada's coming locked...
Kyrou using brother as role model to reach goal of playing in NHL
DALLAS -- Christian Kyrou has the perfect role model for what he hopes will be a quick path to the NHL -- his older brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Christian, an 18-year-old defenseman chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 50) of the 2022 NHL Draft, hopes watching and learning from what Jordan has gone through can help him along his path.
SWITZERLAND NAMES 2022 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER
Switzerland is always a team to keep an eye on in any IIHF competition as they've provided plenty of upsets over the years. For this tournament, the Swiss will lean on Nashville Predators prospect Simon Knak, Attilio Biasca, Noah Delemont, Giancarlo Chanton and Dario Allenspach. But they'll be without a key piece to their blue line, Lian Bischel, who was drafted eighteenth overall by the Dallas Stars in July.
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
THE CALGARY FLAMES REVEAL THE NAME OF THEIR NEW AHL AFFILIATE
It is growing ever more popular for NHL clubs to move their AHL & ECHL affiliate teams closer to home. Logistically, it is easier to house and otherwise accommodate the players & their families with less travel time as they get called up/sent down. Also, cheaper. Lots of AHL teams are 10+ hour drives from their NHL clubs' home cities. In some cases, we are talking crossing the US/Canada border, which is no small task.
TUUKKA RASK APPEARS TO BE SERIOUSLY ENJOYING RETIREMENT
Boston Bruins legend, Tuukka Rask is in his first year of retirement, and let me just say...it looks really good on him. After a bold return-attempt, Rask hung up his skates and has been living the good life the past six months or so. Staying mostly out of the spotlight...
LINE BRAWL OFF OPENING FACEOFF AND SEVERAL OTHER BOUTS DURING KHL PRESEASON GAME (VIDEOS)
A lot of NHL players are still on vacation this time of the year. KHL players, however, are already taking part in a preseason tournament, with the regular season beginning September 1st. As part of the tournament, the host team Sochi squared off against Avangard Omsk on Thursday, and a line brawl broke out as soon as the opening faceoff puck was dropped.
FORMER MAPLE LEAFS FIRST ROUND PICK LEAVES NORTH AMERICA
After spending parts of seven seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils and their respective AHL clubs, former first round pick Frederik Gauthier is leaving North America. The Laval (Quebec) native has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HC Ajoie, who play in Switzerland's...
