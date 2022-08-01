Newlin retiring as TH band director

false

All good things must come to an end.

After 18 years, Yvonne Newlin, rural Hutsonville, is retiring as principal conductor of the Terre Haute Community Band. Her final concert Saturday at Fairbanks Park.

“It’s been a joy, that’s for sure,” Newlin told the Daily News. “It’s been great and I’ve made a lot of friends.”

Newlin was hired as principal conductor in 2004.

“It has been a fabulous experience, being able to work with such talented musicians through these 18 years,” she said. “I have learned and listened to their melodies and rhythms and grown with them.”

Newlin retired from full-time teaching at Lincoln Trail College after 34 years in 2012 but is still an active member of the music adjunct faculty.

While there, she received the NISOD PROUD award for outstanding faculty in the Illinois Eastern Community Colleges District, which was peer-chosen. She also was named LTC’s Outstanding Alumnus in 2016.

Newlin graduated summa cum laude from Eastern Illinois University with bachelor of music in organ performance and master of arts in keyboard pedagogy and conducting. She is active in church, school and community events.

Newlin said her family is spreading out and she wants to be able to travel to see them when she needs or wants. Weekly rehershals and concerts every other Saturday during June, July and August could hamper that.

She and husband, Doug, have twin sons who are now seniors in college — Jess at Depaul in Chicago and Will at University of Illinois in Champaign. Meanwhile, her granddaughters are getting married.

Still, she admitted, “I’m going to miss it.”

Newlin’s final concert starts at 7 p.m. Illinois time Saturday. It will feature a mix of music — ranging from tunes from “The Music Man” and “The Greatest Showman” to Queen songs and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“It will be a little something for everybody,” she said.