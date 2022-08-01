COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter counties: New positive infections rise in Lake, fall in Sumter

LEESBURG — Within the last two weeks, the number of new COVID-19 infections have risen in Lake County and fallen in Sumter County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This new data comes as omicron subvariants have caused a statewide spike in COVID deaths in the past two weeks.

According to the most recent data, Lake and Sumter counties have also seen an increase in COVID vaccinations administered.

Here's a look at local COVID trends.

The COVID-19 landscape in Lake, Sumter counties

Between July 22 and July 28 in Lake County, a total of 1,140 people tested positive for coronavirus, according to the FDOH.

This is an increase from two weeks ago, when 1,068 new people tested positive.

Between July 8 and July 14, Lake County's positivity rate was 22.4%. Between July 22 and July 28, 23.9% of people who tested for the virus were positive.

Meanwhile, Sumter County saw a decrease in COVID cases. Between July 22 and July 28, 371 positive cases were recorded. Between July 8 and July 14, 410 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sumter's positivity rate decreased from 24.5% to 23.4% during that time.

COVID-19 vaccines, testing

The number of COVID vaccinations administered for both Lake and Sumter counties increased in the past two weeks.

According to the FDOH, in Lake County, 66% of people aged 6 months and older are vaccinated. Between July 22 and July 28, 213 more people got vaccinated.

In Sumter County, 65% of people aged 6 months and older are vaccinated. Within the last two weeks, 66 more people got vaccinated.

Lake County ended COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Lake County on June 30.

Any resident in need of COVID-19 vaccines or testing is encouraged to contact their primary doctor's office, local pharmacy, urgent care, or community health centers in their area. Those without a primary doctor can contact the DOH office at 352-771-5500 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

To find additional COVID-19 vaccine locations near you, visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 or visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccinelocator.

To find a testing site near you, visit Floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites. For the latest local information, visit the DOH website at lake.floridahealth.gov or follow them on Twitter at @FLHealthLake.

For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.