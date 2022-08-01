Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid', Dead at 95

The Challenge: USA is here! Every week, Parade.com will speak with the CBS reality alumni who were eliminated from the all-star competition. and Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. had their individual moments of struggle, even before their eventual elimination on The Challenge: USA. Cinco felt discomfort as soon as he walked into the Compound and saw he'd be there with his ex Cashay Proudfoot. It was a roller coaster journey for the two of them, from the triumph of working together successfully during a daily challenge to the emotional lows of her jealousy over his flirting with various people in the house. For Azah, the obstacles were more physical than emotional. Despite coming in with six people from her season, she found herself in the line of fire immediately when she finished last in the first challenge of the season. And though that left her flat on the ground, she picked herself back up to rally and win the elimination.

