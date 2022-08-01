Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid', Dead at 95

parade.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Watch North West Turn Mom Kim Kardashian Into a Minion in TikTok Video
Kim Kardashian has a new personal makeup artist, and this time it's her daughter. The reality star and her daughter, North West, share a joint TikTok account where they post the cutest videos together, but this time North is showing off her makeup skills!. In the video, North can be...
Marilyn Monroe Wax Statue Appears in NYC Building Where She Used to Live
Marilyn Monroe is back at The Lexington Hotel—or at least, a wax replica of her is!. Madame Tussauds New York is lending its iconic statue of the blonde bombshell— along with that of her ex, Yankees Hall-of-Famer Joe DiMaggio—to the residency they once occupied together. Suite 1806...
Celebrity Hippo Fiona Gets a New Sibling
Fiona the hippo first made waves in 2017, when she became the first hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in 75 years. Born six weeks early, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital helped save her life, and the world watched along as she got bigger every day. Now, the world is excited to see her gain a new little sibling.
Photos! See All 13 Acts Auditioning Tonight on ‘America's Got Talent’
Tonight, is the final night of auditions for season 17 of America’s Got Talent and judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara will watch the final 13 acts as they try to get three yeses, which will take them through to the Judges Cuts. Exclusive First...
How Emmy Nominee Desi Lydic Brings Belly Laughs to 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'
Writer, comedian, and actress Desi Lydic was about to leave her doctor’s office after a routine mammogram when she saw a text from the producer at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah that she was nominated for an Emmy Award. It is one of seven Emmy nominations that the show recently received.
Eddie Munson & 23 Other Lovable Horror Characters Who Should Have Lived
Who doesn't wish these fan favorites didn't get the (literal) axe?
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Bennett Jordan Shares Breathtaking Western-Style Engagement Video
Bachelor Nation has another wedding to look forward to. Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan announced that he's engaged to Emily Chen. The couple has been dating for a year. Jordan shared a romantic video from a picturesque ranch in Wyoming following the proposal to share the news with his friends, family, and fans.
WATCH: Jane Fonda Teams With Jimmy Fallon for Hilarious 'Coastal Grandma' Skit
There's a major trend taking over social media—"coastal grandmother" aesthetic. Now, Jane Fonda and Jimmy Fallon are getting in on the trend with a brilliant skit for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The clip, modeled after retro music videos, features Fallon (and his voluminous hair) breaking out his...
'Big Sky' Season 3 Trailer: Jensen Ackles Steps in, Reba McEntire Teases 'Deadly' Mystery
With a little over a month to go until Big Sky returns for its highly-anticipated third season, ABC is hoping a new teaser trailer will hold fans over. The series—subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails—is getting a little bit of a shake-up as it introduces a handful of new (and eerie) characters, along with a brand-new mystery-awaiting private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and deputy Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick).
Gal Gadot Shares Family Vacation Photos From Scenic Portugal
Gal Gadot and her family headed out on a European adventure, and there was no shortage of picturesque landscape to capture in photos for future memories. The actress did just that, taking to Instagram to share her vacation snaps in a slideshow gallery upon her return. "Obrigada Portugal! You were good to us♥️🇵🇹," she captioned the post.
Azah Awasum and Cinco Holland Jr. Reveal a Steamy Unseen Mystery on 'The Challenge: USA'
The Challenge: USA is here! Every week, Parade.com will speak with the CBS reality alumni who were eliminated from the all-star competition. and Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. had their individual moments of struggle, even before their eventual elimination on The Challenge: USA. Cinco felt discomfort as soon as he walked into the Compound and saw he'd be there with his ex Cashay Proudfoot. It was a roller coaster journey for the two of them, from the triumph of working together successfully during a daily challenge to the emotional lows of her jealousy over his flirting with various people in the house. For Azah, the obstacles were more physical than emotional. Despite coming in with six people from her season, she found herself in the line of fire immediately when she finished last in the first challenge of the season. And though that left her flat on the ground, she picked herself back up to rally and win the elimination.
John Boyega Reveals 'Star Wars' Fame Took a Toll on Him
John Boyega has a pretty big year ahead of him between upcoming theatrical releases Breaking, The Woman King, and They Cloned Tyrone, but just a few years ago, an “emotionally crippling rough patch” had the actor seriously considering retiring from acting, as was revealed in a new interview with Men’s Health.
An Album of Lost Charlie Brown Songs Is Coming
Lucy van Pelt never made a mistake in her life, but whoever forgot to correctly organize the alternate tapes of Charlie Brown songs certainly did. After 50 years of being stashed away out of sight (and out of mind), some never-heard-before tracks from the Peanuts series will finally be heard in their original, untouched glory.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocals on Instagram
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey McGraw, recently shared a video of herself soulfully singing a little tune on Instagram, and with it, reminded us all that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. The 20-year-old is the youngest of the two Grammy award-winning country music artists...
'Joker 2' With Joaquin Phoenix Gets Official Release Date
Why so serious? The release date for the next Joker movie is finally here!. The Joker 2 sequel is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024, and will reportedly feature Joaquin Phoenix as the titular star, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Phoenix earned an Oscar for his role as...
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Accused of Stealing Incarcerated Man’s Work for Album
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck released a musical album together called 18 in July, but now they're facing a major accusation. The two are accused of plagiarism, as Rolling Stone reported that lyrics from their song "Sad Motherf***in’ Parade" are directly lifted from a poem written by an incarcerated man named Slim Wilson.
