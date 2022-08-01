City Talk: How will Savannah fare in the next recession? A look at the numbers

This is the City Talk column by Bill Dawers, a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News.

The national gross domestic product (GDP) declined at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of almost 1% in the second quarter. The U.S. Commerce Department previously estimated that the economy contracted in the first quarter.

The National Bureau of Economic Research analyzes a broad range of economic indicators and makes the final call about the peaks and troughs of the business cycle, but it’s fair to assume that a recession has already begun.

And this recession - or the next recession whenever it hits - will probably seem much more mundane than either of the most recent contractions. In 2020, the pandemic sent the nation and the world into a flash recession, but the economy began growing again after just two months, according to the NBER.

The 2007-2009 recession, by contrast, lasted 18 months and left the nation mired in a slow recovery that stretched on for years in some economic sectors and geographic areas.

But even if the next recession seems mild by comparison, it will still cause real pain for many area residents, especially those who are living month-to-month and already struggling to pay for basic needs like food, housing, medical care and transportation.

The tight labor market has pushed wages higher in some sectors, but those gains might be tempered by a recession, especially if it is deeper or longer than I am anticipating.

On the other hand, hiring might be so strong right now that area wages will prove resilient. According to the latest estimates from the Georgia Department of Labor, the Savannah metro area (Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties) added 10,100 payroll jobs between June 2021 and June 2022. That 5% growth rate is far faster than the rate of annual population growth.

We are also entering an especially busy time for the local economy as the long hot summer winds down. College students will be returning over the next month or so, and the fall tourist season will buoy restaurants and retail stores even if local consumers cut back.

The region is also poised for a relatively quick injection of investment related to the planned 2025 opening of the Hyundai EV plant in Bryan County. That major development might have limited economic impacts until construction ramps up, but entrepreneurs in a variety of sectors will be positioning themselves to profit from the growth.

The metro area economy will also be supported by many other developments already in the works, especially residential construction. Even if home values stagnate or decline, which seems likely given rising interest rates, the pent-up demand for housing should keep most projects on track.

Of course, there are other risks, especially if the Federal Reserve can’t get inflation under control within the next few months. For our region, threats from hurricanes could hurt the economy in myriad ways.

Obviously, I hope that the nation’s economy is simply decelerating rather than contracting, but the metro area seems in strong position to weather the next several months.