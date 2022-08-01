ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

City Talk: How will Savannah fare in the next recession? A look at the numbers

By Bill Dawers
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skSDP_0h0U9aPP00

This is the City Talk column by Bill Dawers, a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News.

The national gross domestic product (GDP) declined at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of almost 1% in the second quarter. The U.S. Commerce Department previously estimated that the economy contracted in the first quarter.

The National Bureau of Economic Research analyzes a broad range of economic indicators and makes the final call about the peaks and troughs of the business cycle, but it’s fair to assume that a recession has already begun.

More City Talk:Is TSPLOST worthy of voter support in November? Proposed tax faces uphill climb

And this recession - or the next recession whenever it hits - will probably seem much more mundane than either of the most recent contractions. In 2020, the pandemic sent the nation and the world into a flash recession, but the economy began growing again after just two months, according to the NBER.

The 2007-2009 recession, by contrast, lasted 18 months and left the nation mired in a slow recovery that stretched on for years in some economic sectors and geographic areas.

But even if the next recession seems mild by comparison, it will still cause real pain for many area residents, especially those who are living month-to-month and already struggling to pay for basic needs like food, housing, medical care and transportation.

The tight labor market has pushed wages higher in some sectors, but those gains might be tempered by a recession, especially if it is deeper or longer than I am anticipating.

On the other hand, hiring might be so strong right now that area wages will prove resilient. According to the latest estimates from the Georgia Department of Labor, the Savannah metro area (Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties) added 10,100 payroll jobs between June 2021 and June 2022. That 5% growth rate is far faster than the rate of annual population growth.

We are also entering an especially busy time for the local economy as the long hot summer winds down. College students will be returning over the next month or so, and the fall tourist season will buoy restaurants and retail stores even if local consumers cut back.

More City Talk:Infighting and confusion highlight Savannah City Council dysfunction

The region is also poised for a relatively quick injection of investment related to the planned 2025 opening of the Hyundai EV plant in Bryan County. That major development might have limited economic impacts until construction ramps up, but entrepreneurs in a variety of sectors will be positioning themselves to profit from the growth.

The metro area economy will also be supported by many other developments already in the works, especially residential construction. Even if home values stagnate or decline, which seems likely given rising interest rates, the pent-up demand for housing should keep most projects on track.

Of course, there are other risks, especially if the Federal Reserve can’t get inflation under control within the next few months. For our region, threats from hurricanes could hurt the economy in myriad ways.

Obviously, I hope that the nation’s economy is simply decelerating rather than contracting, but the metro area seems in strong position to weather the next several months.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Increased interest rates impact on Hinesville housing market

HINESVILLE Ga. (WTOC) - The Federal Reserve increased interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point last week, marking the fourth increase of the year, which could have an impact on mortgage rates and the housing market. Realtor Jimmy Shanken says there’s always a need for housing in Hinesville,...
HINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit

The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
WJCL

Drug price hikes effect Richmond Hill Pharmacy and others nationwide

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — An AARP report shows new prescription drug prices have increased as much as 73% since 2015. How patients are being impacted by drug price hikes depends on their insurance. If they have a high deductible or Medicare Part D, they’re probably feeling the same pain as pharmacies are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economic Recovery#City Council#Gross Domestic Product#Tsplost
Grice Connect

County meeting packed as citizens voice zoning concerns

The Bulloch County Commissioners regular meeting had a packed house Tuesday, August 2, 2022 evening for their packed zoning agenda. A majority of the crowd stayed for zoning changes that were happening around their neighborhoods. Public hearing for Zoning and Road Closure. Denied: Eagle Creek Construction submitted an application to...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
connectsavannah.com

SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters

It’s not the just the size. It’s also how you use it. Make sure your development project is compatible with the surrounding community. That’s the take away in the latest batch of Savannah property acquisitions, restorations, rezonings and renovations. Thanks for staying engaged Savannah,. Eric. Savannah’s historic...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police Department sees changes as leadership shifts

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police took part in the national night out initiative going from community to community meeting with residents. This comes as the department moves into new leadership. "And I am the interim chief of police," said Lenny Gunther, the Savannah interim police chief. Lenny Gunther has...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wtoc.com

School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Dr. James Simmons joins Port Royal’s Jamison Express Care

Dr. James Simmons has joined Jamison Express Care, located at 1875 N. Paris Avenue in Port Royal. Dr. Simmons brings more than 25 years of experience as a pediatrician to Jamison Express Care, which provides complete medical care for the entire family – from acute care and urgent care services to general wellness visits, physicals and immunizations.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

Where to go in Savannah for National Oyster Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day and Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar of Savannah is the place to be to celebrate. The restaurant serves fresh seafood that comes from both local sources and those all across the country. Harley Krinsky, the operating partner at Sorry Charlie’s, served up all the details […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Medical center expanding in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy