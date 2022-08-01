West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a man who is believed to be in the Buffalo area. Frank A. Gugino, 86, of Rochester has dementia, and officials say he might be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Woody Lane on Rochester at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO