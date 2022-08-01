ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arraigned on burglary charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A serial burglar in Buffalo was indicted on two more burglaries on Monday morning, on top of five he has already pleaded guilty to since February. Police say that 36-year-old Jason L. Tyus of Buffalo committed two burglaries on July 31, one on the 1400 block of Kensington Ave. He allegedly […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Seneca, NY
West Seneca, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
LOCKPORT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man

A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy