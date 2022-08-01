West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge

www.wgrz.com
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Buffalo man indicted in murder of his brother on Thatcher Avenue
Jerome Cole will be back in front of a judge on August 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.
Buffalo man arraigned on burglary charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A serial burglar in Buffalo was indicted on two more burglaries on Monday morning, on top of five he has already pleaded guilty to since February. Police say that 36-year-old Jason L. Tyus of Buffalo committed two burglaries on July 31, one on the 1400 block of Kensington Ave. He allegedly […]
Buffalo man indicted on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
Amherst father, grandmother slapped with several charges in alleged kidnapping of 4-year-old
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping after being accused of abducting his toddler from an Erie County Social Services office during a supervised visit. 22-year-old Shaland S. Souverain abducted his 4-year-old child from the Erie County Department of Social Services office on Union Road in Cheektowaga […]
DNA links Amherst man to attempted robbery outside Buffalo casino
Joseph Whitney is being held without bail.
Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County
The child will be back in court at a later date.
Amherst man pleads guilty to attempted robbery charge from Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge after he was linked to the crime through DNA evidence. Joseph Whitney, 38, also known as Jamale Whitney, of Amherst pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of attempted robbery in the second degree (class "D" felony).
Buffalo man indicted for referencing mass shooting while robbing convenience store
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon for making threats while robbing a convenience store in May. It is alleged that on May 25 just before 4:30 p.m., 45-year-old Sean Q. Ingleman of Buffalo attempted to steal cash from a convenience store on Main St. near West Winspear Ave. in […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to assault and gun charges from three crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 37 years in prison following a guilty plea on assault and gun charges from three separate crimes. 27-year-old Wayne A. Smothers pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault. Police say that on […]
NYSP: Drunk driver was nearly 4x legal limit
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
A Shoplifting Incident In WNY Leads To A High-Speed Police Chase
Four shoplifting suspects led police on a high-speed chase in Niagara County. What began as most likely a misdemeanor crime quickly turned into a felonious and dangerous situation. According to Saland Law PC,. The most common criminal charge for shoplifting in New York is Petit Larceny, PL 155.25, which is...
Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for man believed to be in Buffalo area
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a man who is believed to be in the Buffalo area. Frank A. Gugino, 86, of Rochester has dementia, and officials say he might be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Woody Lane on Rochester at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
cnycentral.com
Man accused of threatening to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores
Buffalo, N.Y. — A man faces federal charges after he allegedly used Twitter to threaten to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores, following a deadly mass shooting in May. The threats began two days after the May 14 massacre at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo left 10...
4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
BPD investigating shooting on Bailey and Davidson Ave
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Bailey and Davidson Avenue.
Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
