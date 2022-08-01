Michigan Professor Behind Profanity-Laced Videos is Out, Settlement Reached With Ferris State

us103.com
Related
16 Michigan Beaches That Are Closed Heading Into the Weekend 8/4/22
Summer is winding down but you still have time to get to the beach. As we approach the weekend, temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and possibly 90 on Saturday. Temperatures like that will have you heading to the beach to cool off for sure. If you do have plans to hit the beach, be sure to check to see if the beach you want to go to is open or if there is a contamination advisory.
LOOK: This Northern Michigan Mansion Sits Right On The Lake
It's not Zillow Gone Wild, but it's definitely a piece of Michigan real estate that deserves some sort of spotlight. It sits right on the lake and is basically a place for royalty, or that is what my wallet is telling me. Northern Michigan Piece Of Real Estate On The...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House
If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nutella Pays Homage to Michigan by Putting Mackinac Island on Its Jars
It'll only be around for a limited time, but you'll be able to find a little bit of Michigan on a jar of Nutella when the iconic brand pays tribute to Mackinac Island. Nutella is releasing a series of collectible jars inspired by 16 different sites across the United States. Each site is depicted in a one-of-a-kind collectible jar.
8 Types of Karens You Might Encounter in Michigan and What to Do
28 Funny Michigan Strip Club Reviews to Make You Laugh. The review sections on Google can often provide great entertainment depending on the topic. Check out these 28 funny reviews of strip clubs in Michigan. LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state. Because the regulation of exotic animals...
Top 5 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash in Michigan
As the queen of being productively lazy, DoorDash is my bestie for the restie. My bestfriend and I share a DoorDash account so I can use his DashPass, which is the best idea ever. Here are five of the most loved restaurants on DoorDash in Grand Rapids. Who would not...
Introducing Hammerschläging: The Most Michigan Game Ever Created
Over the weekend we discovered a game that may be the most Michigan thing you've ever heard of before. The game is called Hammerschlagin', which roughly translates from German to English as "Hammer-Blow." The game was actually introduced to a group of us by local musician Jake Simmons at a BBQ while watching wrestling. Apparently, while they were up north they met some backwoods boys from Michigan who told them how to play and then commenced to show them The rules are pretty simple.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
11 Michigan Beaches That Are Closed or Under Contamination Advisories
Going to the beach may be part of your weekend plans but before you head out, you'll want to double check to make sure your favorite sandy spot isn't closed or under an advisory. This weekend will definitely be a beach-worthy weekend that is for sure. We'll see the temperature...
3 Terrific Times Michigan Played into a ‘Seinfeld’ Episode
Fans of TV sitcoms are generally separated into two camps: the ones who think Seinfeld is quite probably the best comedy of all time, and then the ones who just don't get it. For those who do, it's easy to spend hours binging season after season, laughing until your sides just can't take anymore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan
Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
Why Does Michigan Love Drew Barrymore and Tom Hanks?
It's no secret that not everyone agrees with presidential election results and chances are not everyone is going to agree with the outcome of this particular poll either. For those of you that believe in a happy ending or happily ever after - chances are you enjoy romantic comedies. Those who don't believe in fairy tales will likely think that Drew Barrymore and Tom Hanks being voted Michigan's favorite Rom-Com stars is a load of crap.
These Are The Ten Worst Driving Habits In West Michigan
Are you one of the worst drivers in West Michigan?. Most people are quick to point out a bad driver but how many of us should be pointing a finger at ourselves? I'll admit I'm guilty of having a lead food on the highway but at least I don't block the left lane. These are the biggest complaints from people in West Michigan.
Forming a Lottery Club? Make Sure You Get it All Straight First
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has swelled to over $1 billion and you may be tempted to pool your money with friends and coworkers to increase your chances of winning. But hold the phone. While buying more tickets for Friday night's drawing (7/29) will ever so slightly increase your chances of a win, it could be problematic if indeed your lottery club hits it big.
Seven Big Franchises to Open in Michigan When You Win the Mega Millions
Winning the Mega Millions could definitely help you buy the business of your dreams. With tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing worth over $1.1 billion, the opportunities are endless for the winner. Having that much money in your pocket would give you the chance to do things that you never thought you would be able to, like buy a massive franchise.
Ten Amazing MI Homes You Can Buy When You Win the Mega Millions
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money." MI Home on Grosse Ile Has 'Clue' Vibes and Incredible Indoor Pool. The...
US 103.1
Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0