CofC Public Safety to conduct a site-based assessment for law enforcement accreditation

Six 'floating' SROs to cover 13 elementary schools: NCPD lays out plan for school year
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are gearing up for the first day of school by training school resource officers. Some agencies are facing a staffing shortage and are adjusting their plans to make sure the schools are covered. In our June 21 interview...
CCSD Chief Operating Officer: Lucy Beckham should have been built larger
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mobile units will be fully installed and ready for classroom use at Lucy Beckham High School by mid-September. The "cottages" currently sit in the parking lot at Lucy Beckham. School leaders say the units will help with the expected over capacity of students for...
North Charleston Police prep for school year with active-shooter training
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “A lot of stuff has changed dramatically since Columbine.”. An instructor for the North Charleston Police Department’s active shooter drill reminds trainees -- both veteran and rookie --that approaches to dealing with school shooting situations can differ vastly. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge,...
Mount Pleasant mayor Will Haynie 'experiencing symptoms' from medical condition
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Town of Mount Pleasant mayor Will Haynie has announced that he is stepping back from some public events and meetings while he sees doctors for a medical condition. The mayor says the condition is non-life threatening and not Covid-related. However, Haynie will need to...
'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes in district hierarchy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The new superintendent for Charleston County schools has a number of questions to answer as students and teachers prepare to go back to class. It’s just fourteen days before the start of the school year, and superintendent Don Kennedy is making waves with his...
Chief of staff 'no longer with' CCSD after role eliminated; separation agreement pending
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There's been another shakeup within the Charleston County School District. CCSD confirmed on Tuesday that chief of staff Dr. Erica Taylor is no longer working for the district. Taylor had been with the district for nearly 10 years serving in a strategy and communications...
Lowcountry police departments participating in National Night Out
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — National Night Out is being celebrated across the United States on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual event looks to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect. Several police departments around the Lowcountry are hosting their own celebrations. Charleston County Sheriff's...
Racial Justice Network hosts crime summit in hopes of ending gun violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It was a meeting of the minds including 15 police agencies and the Racial Justice Network. "Gun violence is a problem in our society and in our state," said Venita Robertson, who is a part of the network. The Racial Justice Network hopes bringing people...
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
Charleston Police officers respond to mental health crisis, save man's life
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several Charleston Police (CPD) officers are being praised for their efforts to help a man suffering from a mental health crisis, the department stated on Wednesday morning. On July 30, CPD Officers Darren Schlegel, Taylor Schwartz, and Kyle Skeels responded to the North Bridge after...
Colleton County Sheriff's Office holding 1st Back 2 School Bash Thursday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is helping local students have a successful start to the new school year!. The office's first annual Back 2 School Bash is taking place on Thursday, Aug. 4. Back to school: 1st days quickly approaching for Lowcountry districts. The...
Man wanted for pointing firearm at person downtown, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for pointing a firearm at someone in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for Pointing a Firearm at a Person in connection to an incident which occurred in downtown Charleston. He...
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head High School
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking into an apparent bomb threat involving Hilton Head High School on Wednesday. Authorities said school administrators received the threat through a phone call in the afternoon. Education News: 'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes...
Summerville leaders say idea for paid parking system unlikely to pass
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Parking at the garage on Central Avenue near Hutchinson Square has always been free. And it appears, it's going to stay that way. After weeks of consideration, an idea to implement paid parking for some areas of Summerville is hitting a roadblock. On Wednesday morning,...
Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman from North Charleston area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are searching for a woman reported missing out of the North Charleston area of the county. Megan Spinks, 37, was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a multicolored T-shirt and driving her black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tag VAF745. Deputies believe she may be headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico and may be in the Richland or Lexington County areas.
SCDOT to hold public info meeting on proposed bike, pedestrian improvements downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting this Thursday to discuss proposed bike and pedestrian improvements in downtown Charleston. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Methodist Church, 57 Pitt St. in...
Walmart reopen following reports of bomb threat in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9 p.m.): Police say no threat was found, and Walmart is back open to the public. Georgetown Police and Fire departments are responding to a call about a possible bomb threat made toward the town's Walmart. Shoppers are being cleared out of the store,...
Trident Technical College offering programs tuition-free to eligible SC residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is offering its programs of study to eligible South Carolina residents for free. The free tuition applies to the 2022-2023 academic year thanks to additional funding from the state. The college had previously offered a select number of career training programs without...
Racial Justice Network to co-host press conference on gun violence Wednesday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Racial Justice Network will join a civil rights organization and the ILA Labor Union for a press conference on gun violence Wednesday morning. Watch in the player above or click here if viewing on mobile. The conference is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3 at...
