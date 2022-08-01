ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days

By Braxton Caudill
 3 days ago
Escaped Madison County inmate back in custody

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – An inmate that had walked away from work release while incarcerated at the Madison County Detention Center is now back behind bars. According to Kentucky State Police, 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Madison County, on July 31st.
Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Barbourville

Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Knox County. The shooting occurred Monday night at approximately 9:00 at a residence on Henson Hollow Road in the Boone Heights community in Barbourville, according to the Mountain Advocate, and resulted in the death of a female suspect. The female...
Police investigating Knox County officer-involved shooting

BOONE HEIGHTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Knox County Monday night. KSP was contacted by Barbourville Police Monday after an incident involving a woman and an officer in Barbourville. The woman was taken to ARH, where she was pronounced dead by...
Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) The May 24 murder of a Lexington man was meant to send a message, police said. The crime scene suggested to detectives Malcolm Long never saw the shooter coming. “There was no altercation or anything like that,” said Detective Anthony Delimpo. “He was caught completely off...
Clay County Mother Sentenced In The Death Of Her Newborn

The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police say Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding. The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY (August 2, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen car. The car is a blue 2007 Ford Focus. It was stolen on July 28 near Ky-770, ten miles south of London. If you have any information, you can call the Laurel...
Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding

Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
Decomposed body found in car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
