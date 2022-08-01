Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days

foxlexington.com
clayconews.com
Gray, Kentucky Man serving Sentence for Drug Charge escapes Custody in Madison County
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is looking for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center, on July 31, 2022. The initial investigation indicates Billy R. Lowe, 43 years of age from Gray, KY, walked away from the facility in Richmond.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police arrest Escaped Inmate from Madison County
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that an escaped inmate from a facility in Madison County, KY has been arrested. Billy R. Lowe, 43 years of age was apprehended Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Knox County, KY by KSP Troopers from the Kentucky State Police, Harlan Post.
foxlexington.com
Escaped Madison County inmate back in custody
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – An inmate that had walked away from work release while incarcerated at the Madison County Detention Center is now back behind bars. According to Kentucky State Police, 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Madison County, on July 31st.
wdrb.com
Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
Woman killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Barbourville Police Officer and left one person dead.
k105.com
KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Barbourville
Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Knox County. The shooting occurred Monday night at approximately 9:00 at a residence on Henson Hollow Road in the Boone Heights community in Barbourville, according to the Mountain Advocate, and resulted in the death of a female suspect. The female...
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
wymt.com
Police investigating Knox County officer-involved shooting
BOONE HEIGHTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Knox County Monday night. KSP was contacted by Barbourville Police Monday after an incident involving a woman and an officer in Barbourville. The woman was taken to ARH, where she was pronounced dead by...
foxlexington.com
Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) The May 24 murder of a Lexington man was meant to send a message, police said. The crime scene suggested to detectives Malcolm Long never saw the shooter coming. “There was no altercation or anything like that,” said Detective Anthony Delimpo. “He was caught completely off...
KSP investigating Madison County inmate's death
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Madison County Detention Center.
somerset106.com
Clay County Mother Sentenced In The Death Of Her Newborn
The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police say Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding. The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.
clayconews.com
Shooting Victim killed during Officer-Involved Incident in Knox County, Kentucky is referred to as "A female Suspect"
BOONE HEIGHTS, KY (August 2, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP has been requested by Barbourville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 9:00 P.M. EST on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Knox County. At the request of the Barbourville Police...
foxlexington.com
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Lexington Fire Dept. for their work in flood rescues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Lexington for part of the day Thursday to honor the Lexington Fire Department (LFD) for their work in the eastern Kentucky flood rescues. Along with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, the two expressed their thanks to firefighters who went...
clayconews.com
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (August 2, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries.
wymt.com
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen car. The car is a blue 2007 Ford Focus. It was stolen on July 28 near Ky-770, ten miles south of London. If you have any information, you can call the Laurel...
foxlexington.com
Nicholasville man handed 93-month sentence for drug distribution, money laundering
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Nicholasville man was sentenced to 93 months in federal prison on Monday. Demetrius Burt Catching, 32, pleaded guilty to the distribution of marijuana and money laundering in March 2021. According to the Department of Justice, Catching admitted to distributing marijuana in the Lexington...
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
q95fm.net
Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding
Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
WTVQ
Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
