One-time direct payments worth $600 sent out to Oregonians in need

By Cami Mondeaux
 3 days ago

O ne-time relief payments have been sent to low-income Oregon residents facing economic difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic.

The payments of $600 were funded through federal pandemic aid approved by Congress in 2021 and distributed to residents by Sunday. More than 236,000 people were eligible for the relief program, and the state doled out about $141,788,400 in payments, according to the Oregon state government .

DIRECT SUMMER ONE-TIME $1,000 PAYMENTS TO BE SENT OUT IN JUST DAYS IN NEW MEXICO

The program is set to distribute one payment to each eligible household, which can mean a single person, a married couple, domestic partners, or a parent and child living together, according to the state.

Payment distribution began at the end of June, one month ahead of schedule. The checks were distributed either via mail or direct deposit by Sunday, with about 55% made through direct deposit and 45% sent out through paper checks.

Comments / 79

Shelli Smalley
3d ago

how about giving us working class ppl that are busting our a$$e$ for a living more money?tax free at that.

Reply(3)
24
Zachary Willis
3d ago

How do I find out if I'm getting a check or not? I would assume I qualify but don't see any news on how they are qualifying Oregonians.

Reply(9)
11
BBQ-N-BEER
3d ago

I'd say under the current circumstances the majority of Oregonians need help.

Reply(2)
33
IN THIS ARTICLE
