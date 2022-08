Salem, Ark. – A Missouri man will be facing three decades behind bars for his part in the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Travis Eugene Barker, 21 of Jefferson City, entered a guilty plea to the charge of 1st degree murder of Stansbury on July 25, 2022. Barker was the third person arrested in the murder investigation that began in April of 2021. Jacoby Auston Goehler and his mother, Jennifer Harnden, were also arrested in connection with the murder of Stansbury.

SALEM, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO