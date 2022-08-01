ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Saugerties man arrested for allegedly stealing van

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1hIj_0h0U8U1i00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Saugerties man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a utility van . The Saugerties Police Department said Jeffrey Traver, 39, was arrested on July 31.

On July 25, the utility vehicle was reported stolen to Saugerties Police. Police received information about the location of the stolen van on Sunday. Officers found the van in a driveway on Route 32 and identified Traver as the driver.

Traver was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police said Traver, a predicate felon, was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

