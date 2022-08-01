ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police identify victim, rule death homicide in ‘suspicious’ Kansas City, North fire

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

One of the people found dead after a “suspicious” fire i n a Kansas City, North, apartment last week has been identified, and officials have ruled his death a homicide, police said.

Aiden Ayers, 20, was one of the two people found dead when firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire just before 4:30 a.m. on July 25 at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of North Oak Trafficway, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department , said in a news release.

Ayers’ death has been ruled a homicide. The second victim has not been identified, and the medical examiner’s officer hasn’t determined a cause of death.

KCPD’s bomb and arson unit continues its investigation into the cause of the fire.

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

