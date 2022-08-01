Police identify victim, rule death homicide in ‘suspicious’ Kansas City, North fire

One of the people found dead after a “suspicious” fire i n a Kansas City, North, apartment last week has been identified, and officials have ruled his death a homicide, police said.

Aiden Ayers, 20, was one of the two people found dead when firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire just before 4:30 a.m. on July 25 at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of North Oak Trafficway, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department , said in a news release.

Ayers’ death has been ruled a homicide. The second victim has not been identified, and the medical examiner’s officer hasn’t determined a cause of death.

KCPD’s bomb and arson unit continues its investigation into the cause of the fire.