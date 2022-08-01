Monday Profile: Second-year teacher brings his own style to class

cdispatch.com
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
wcbi.com
JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown club kicked off the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. All across the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts. active members of the Crown Club are using chalk to write positive messages on the sidewalks...
wcbi.com
Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce celebrates educators
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Educators are Essential – that was the message today from the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber welcomed back teachers and school staff with a pep rally before they get down to the serious business of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
wcbi.com
School districts are finding ways to work around teacher shortages
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Students are returning to class this week, but in some districts may not have a teacher when they get there. Like many others, the Columbus Municipal School District is facing a teacher and staff shortage. The district recently published a flyer showing 26 vacancies, including teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria staff.
wcbi.com
Better you, better school, better community Pickens County
PICKENS, Ala. (WCBI) – As students are wrapping up their summer break, the Pickens County School district are preparing their students and parents with resources and wisdom. This Back to School Rally began at the Pickens County High School Auditorium where the Lutzie 43 Foundation offered some wisdom. After...
wcbi.com
Local barbershop and nonprofit team up to give free haircuts
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local barbershop and a nonprofit are teaming up to give kids a new look and a new outlook. Marcus Stokes runs the Bluprint foundation. He and barbers at Spotlight barber shop in Columbus invited boys ages 5 to 17 to get a free a haircut today.
wcbi.com
Caledonia High School seniors decorate parking spots
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some seniors were cheering up their parking lot. Caledonia High School’s upcoming senior class were able to go and paint their designated parking spots on Monday. Each spot is painted by the senior that occupies it during the school year with things that represent...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Community Theatre announces 45th season lineup
The Starkville Community Theatre announced the lineup Monday for its 2022-23 season. This season will be SCT’s 45th, and it will also be the organization’s first full schedule since 2018-19. “We are excited about the new year,” said Brian Hawkins, publicity co-chair for SCT. “This will be the...
Commercial Dispatch
‘Guard cat’ credited with preventing would-be robbery
BELDEN — A Mississippi man said his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and he credits the calico with possibly saving his life. Bandit, a 20-pound cat, lives with her retired owner Fred Everitt in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break into their shared home last week, the cat did everything she could to alert Everitt of the danger, he told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Ranch House Diner reopens for breakfast
As sure as the rooster crows, so are the stovetops lit once more at one local Columbus diner. Ranch House Diner, at 807 Alabama St., reopened on Tuesday to serve breakfast from 5:30 to 10:30 am. The diner closed in June because of increased operating costs and a lack of help, owner Sammy Sullivan said.
wtva.com
Local charcuterie business opens new store front with unique offerings
New businesses are opening up throughout Tupelo. From a new boutique hotel in downtown to a first of its kind, a charcuterie business. " Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would turn into this," said Stephanie Hall, the owner of CharCutie, located in Tupelo. That's how Stephanie...
Commercial Dispatch
Inaugural Raise the Woof event raises funds for new animal shelter
STARKVILLE — Patrons of Taste Italian Kitchen were greeted by wagging tails and happy dog kisses if they ventured from the main dining area to the veranda on Wednesday. In the new restaurant’s first ever Raise the Woof campaign, all food sale proceeds went directly to benefit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.
Commercial Dispatch
Cook of the Week: Tupelo man likes preparing cool salads, dishes in summertime
TUPELO — When Gary Hancock was a boy growing up in Houston, he was the only one who would get in the kitchen with his grandmother, Sadie Davis, and watch her cook. “After she died, everybody was like, ‘Oh my gosh, who knows how to make her chicken and dressing? Gary does. Who knows how to make her divinity? Gary does,’” said Hancock, 58.
wcbi.com
Columbus Mayor and Fire Department inspecting the city hall roof
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being the mayor of a town comes with a lot of responsibilities. Thursday, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin took his job to new heights. With the help of the Columbus Fire Department, he used a fire engine to take pictures of the roof, downspouts, and gutters.
Commercial Dispatch
Dixie McMillen
Dixie Taylor McMillen, age 74, died peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after struggling with dementia for many years. Dixie was born September 13,. 1947, in Tennessee, where her father worked as a pharmacist and her mother taught school. The family later moved to Starkville, Mississippi, and she graduated from Starkville High School in 1965. Dixie continued her education at Delta State University (DSU), receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1969. While at DSU, she was a member of the Delta Belles. She had many professional roles throughout her life, and her involvement in community and civic organizations included memberships in the Chamber of Commerce, Business and Professional Women, and the Leadership Starkville program. Alongside her mother, Cattie Taylor, she had been an active member of the Starkville Pilot Club in the past, serving as President during her time with the organization. She spent time as a photographer early in her career, later owned a dress shop in downtown Starkville known as Dixie’s and was a realtor for a time. More recently, she took courses in ceramics at Mississippi State University and was a ceramic artist. Dixie was an avid cook, enjoyed reading, needlepoint, and spending time with her cats. She was a patron of the arts and charter member of the Starkville Community Theatre (SCT), where she served backstage and as assistant director on many productions, and her role in the Octette Bridge Club as Ann Conroy was her SCT stage debut. The play produced joint best supporting actress awards for all 8 actresses at the state festival, which led to the first regional competition for SCT. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, completing the four-year Education for Ministry program and favoring contemplative prayer, walking the labyrinth, and quiet services.
Commercial Dispatch
Locke Boyd Presents: Fantastic Estate Sale of Frances Jones Bourland
Hundreds of quality items! Beautiful rugs, outstanding furniture and great smalls. Sun, 8/7: 1pm-4pm Visit estatesales.net for photos.
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Commercial Dispatch
Danny Harvey
STARKVILLE — Dr. Danny Chris Harvey, 74, died July 30, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Welch Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville returns to Waco for Little League Southwest Regional
Starkville Little League Baseball is making the trip to Waco, Texas, for the Little League Southwest Regional tournament. This is the second year in a row Starkville has qualified for the tournament, and the team is playing for a shot at the Little League World Series in Williamsport later this month.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football players launch new Starkville NIL Club
Mississippi State football players are making their own foray into the name, image and likeness space. What dozens of Bulldogs teased Tuesday on social media launched Wednesday afternoon: the new Starkville NIL Club, a player-led fan community aimed at generating money to be distributed evenly across MSU’s roster. More...
