Citizens Invited To Help Clear The Shelters In August

Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter to hold August “Clear the Shelter” event
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 1, 2022 – The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter invites citizens to adopt during a month-long Clear the Shelters event in August. As added incentive beginning Aug. 1, the shelter will waive adoption fees for the first 20 cats, dogs, and small exotic animals adopted, made possible through a partnership with […]
UPDATE: Hollywood Carnival Rescheduled For August 12-14
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The Membership of the Hollywood VFD is pleased to announce the return of their Annual Carnival. After several meetings and discussions with our Membership, Ladies Auxiliary, and other groups within the community, we have decided to continue with our 2022 Carnival from Friday August 12th through Sunday August 14th.
Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Receive Donations From Food Truck Event
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Following a fundraiser held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on August 1, all donations were since distributed by the various food trucks on-site that day. The event was held to assist with offsetting costs and lost revenue from the recently canceled Hollywood carnival. However, as...
What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?
My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
Leonardtown VFD Awarded Life-Saving Rescue Resources To Help Defend Against Grain Bin Accidents
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 28, local first responders with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department were awarded a grain rescue tube and specialized training from Nationwide and Maryland Grain Producers through Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign. The resources will be used to help protect against grain entrapments, which result in dozens of deaths across rural America.
Charles County Police Encourage Kids To “Just Say No” To Drugs And Alcohol
LA PLATA, Md. – This week, the School Resource Section had the opportunity to host their final camp of the summer: Just Say No camp!. The students were given a lesson about the dangers of using tobacco by the Charles County Department of Health, and officers talked to them about staying away from drugs and alcohol.
Firefighters Respond To Morning House Fire Call In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This morning around 6:15 a.m., units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Annapolis Fire Department and US Naval Academy Fire & Rescue – Fightin’ 46 responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road for a residential dwelling fire. Crews worked to extinguish...
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
Temporary Daytime Signal Outage at MD 237 / FDR Boulevard Intersection
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) is continuing its construction for the FDR Boulevard extension. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4, crews will deactivate power to the traffic signal, and traffic will be directed using a flagging operation at the MD 237 (Chancellors Run Road) / FDR Boulevard intersection.
So You Have A Cataract – Now What?
Have you or someone you know been told that you have a cataract? A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens of the eye that occurs as we get older. After about 40 or 50 years of age, everyone has at least a mild degree of clouding of the lens.
Community Fundraiser RISE UP To Stop Gun Violence In Southern Maryland
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Many people have been unnecessarily lost due to gun violence and crime in Lexington Park over the past year, many of which have been young adults. While few have been willing to take action, some want to enact a change. On July 30, community members...
Confusion grows over Montgomery County's COVID-19 reporting
Montgomery County officials held a briefing Wednesday to explain why the county and CDC are reporting differing COVID transmission rates. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month. The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well. The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, August 2
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held an Encroachment Mitigation and Prevention joint meeting with the Commanding Officer, NAS Patuxent River, at the Frank Knox Building in Lexington Park at 9 a.m. Following adjournment, the Commissioners held their regular business meeting at 11 a.m. in...
Community Shows Up For National Night Out In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Last night, August 2, law enforcement agencies across the state gathered in their local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships to make all neighborhoods a safer places to live. Troopers from Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with officers from the Department of Natural Resources Police...
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
