ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

Citizens Invited To Help Clear The Shelters In August

By Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter
Bay Net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

UPDATE: Hollywood Carnival Rescheduled For August 12-14

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The Membership of the Hollywood VFD is pleased to announce the return of their Annual Carnival. After several meetings and discussions with our Membership, Ladies Auxiliary, and other groups within the community, we have decided to continue with our 2022 Carnival from Friday August 12th through Sunday August 14th.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
popville.com

What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?

My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prince Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Leonardtown VFD Awarded Life-Saving Rescue Resources To Help Defend Against Grain Bin Accidents

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 28, local first responders with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department were awarded a grain rescue tube and specialized training from Nationwide and Maryland Grain Producers through Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign. The resources will be used to help protect against grain entrapments, which result in dozens of deaths across rural America.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Morning House Fire Call In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This morning around 6:15 a.m., units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Annapolis Fire Department and US Naval Academy Fire & Rescue – Fightin’ 46 responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road for a residential dwelling fire. Crews worked to extinguish...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Animal Shelter#Nbcuniversal Local#The Clear The Shelters
NBC Washington

Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home

Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
POTOMAC, MD
Bay Net

Temporary Daytime Signal Outage at MD 237 / FDR Boulevard Intersection

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) is continuing its construction for the FDR Boulevard extension. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4, crews will deactivate power to the traffic signal, and traffic will be directed using a flagging operation at the MD 237 (Chancellors Run Road) / FDR Boulevard intersection.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

So You Have A Cataract – Now What?

Have you or someone you know been told that you have a cataract? A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens of the eye that occurs as we get older. After about 40 or 50 years of age, everyone has at least a mild degree of clouding of the lens.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month.  The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well.  The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, August 2

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held an Encroachment Mitigation and Prevention joint meeting with the Commanding Officer, NAS Patuxent River, at the Frank Knox Building in Lexington Park at 9 a.m. Following adjournment, the Commissioners held their regular business meeting at 11 a.m. in...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Community Shows Up For National Night Out In St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Last night, August 2, law enforcement agencies across the state gathered in their local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships to make all neighborhoods a safer places to live. Troopers from Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with officers from the Department of Natural Resources Police...
LEONARDTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy