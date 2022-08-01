Finn Balor Was “Deeply Hurt” When WWE Left Him Off Both Nights Of WrestleMania

www.pwmania.com
Related
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
PWMania
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
PWMania
New Champions Crowned on WWE NXT 2.0
The new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chance and Carter won the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to win the vacant belts on Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode’s commercial-free premiere. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon were the other teams competing.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE
Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Triple H’s Reaction When He Found Out Logan Paul Was Coming to WWE
WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Triple H commented on Logan becoming involved with WWE:. “You want me to be completely honest? I said ‘Who...
PWMania
Butch Talks Backstage Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Triple H as Head of Creative
WWE Star Butch recently spoke with DigitalSpy.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Butch commented on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon’s retirement:. “To be honest, up till now, it all feels strangely normal. Even the day when we were at SmackDown and we got...
PWMania
Finn Balor’s Advice to Wrestlers That Want to Leave WWE: “I Tell Them to Go”
WWE Star Finn Balor recently spoke with the Cheap Heat podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Balor commented on advice he has for wrestlers that want to leave WWE:. “I tell them to go. There’s a whole other world; I tell them to go. Sometimes...
PWMania
United States Title Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The current number one contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is Ciampa. In the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW this week, Ciampa overcame Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat, and AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Mustafa Ali in an another Triple Threat. After that, Ciampa and AJ squared off to determine who would be the new #1 contender for the WWE United States Title. Ciampa triumphed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
John Cena Legacy Championship Belts Now Available At WWE Shop For $1,000
Although #CenaMonth is officially in the rear-view mirror, WWE is still pushing some merchandise tied into the milestone 20-year anniversary of the Dr. of Thuganomics. WWE Shop is advertising the sale of a special John Cena Legacy Championship title belt. The title comes with an exclusive rally towel and sweatband set, with the total package going for $1,000.
PWMania
Lex Luger Talks A&E Biography, State of Wrestling Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Scott Mitchell spoke with WWE Legend Lex Luger. Luger opens up about his upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, his accomplishments in his illustrious career, the current state of professional wrestling, and more. How did the WWE Legends Biography on A&E come...
PWMania
Special AEW Dark: Elevation Episode Airing Tonight, Wrestler to Debut
A special three-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” will air tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.. Mance Warner will make his AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Elevation special against Serpentico. This unfolds as Warner gets ready to compete against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Friday’s live Rampage.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast
Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Bryan Danielson Reveals How He Ended Up Working for the WWE Creative Team
Bryan Danielson discussed how he came to have a run as a member of the WWE creative staff in 2020 during an interview with Renee Paquette at Starrcast V. “The pandemic was happening. Somebody in one of my segments, it was right before Brie was about to give birth to our son Buddy. It was a month before that, somebody in one of my segments got COVID. They called me and were like, ‘You were in a segment with somebody who got COVID. A bunch of people in the segment got COVID. You might have COVID.’ I tested and didn’t have COVID, but I requested, ‘I don’t think I should come to work, my wife is pregnant and due soon.’ They were fine and great with that. Bruce Prichard called me and said, ‘I know you’re gone, but would you like to be part of the creative team and meetings?’ They were doing them through Zoom. I said ‘Yeah.’ I loved it. I know a lot of people have talked a lot of crap about writers. It’s a thankless job. There are a lot of smart, fun, writers.”
PWMania
New Title Match Set For This Saturday’s AEW Battle Of The Belts III Special Event
A new championship match appears set for the third installment of the AEW Battle Of The Belts series. During the AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday night, a post-match segment took place after the opening bout of the evening that seemed to confirm a new championship contest for the upcoming event.
PWMania
Another Title Match Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Line-up
A third title match for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 has been confirmed. Carmelo Hayes, the NXT North American Champion, celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday and announced that the celebration will continue with an Open Challenge for the championship on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. “Gonna continue to...
PWMania
Certain WWE Stars Worried About Losing Their Spots With Triple H in Charge of Creative
With Triple H now leading WWE’s creative department, both talent and fans are very optimistic. That might not apply to everyone, though. After not getting as much use as some would have hoped under Vince McMahon, wrestlers like Ciampa are about to receive a major push. Under Triple H’s direction, some wrestlers won’t be pushed as much as they were under Vince.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Last Minute Plans for Bayley’s New Faction
Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), Bayley, and Dakota Kai made a statement this past Saturday at SummerSlam by introducing the new faction. This brought them back to WWE television. As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon, who was still in charge of creative, was approached about creating this group a good amount of time before Kai’s debut.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reveals What Motivated Him to Do the “Barbed Wire Everywhere” Match
At San Diego Comic-Con, Chris Jericho discussed his “barbed wire everywhere” bout against Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite with the Absolute Geek Podcast. “I have stitches actually on my inner thigh, which I’ve never had before and is a little too close for comfort. It was pretty brutal, but that’s kind of what we do, it happens sometimes. I think everyone enjoyed it and those types of matches are good for the wrestling business because people get a little bit too ‘oh, it’s not real,’ and someone gets cut on barbed wire and it changes people’s perception. It’s good to do that once in awhile. Will I ever have another barbed wire match? I’d like to say no. I’ve had two in my career, 30 years a part, maybe in another 30 years I’ll have another one.”
PWMania
El Hijo Del Santo and Ultimo Dragon Added to Departure 2022, Updated Line-up
The following press release was sent to PWMania.com:. Tokyo, JAPAN— Due to the last-minute additions of El Hijo del Santo & Ultimo Dragon to this Friday’s card at Korakuen Hall event, the DEPARTURE 2022 card has been revised. DEPARTURE 2022. ★ August 5th (Friday) Start: 18:30 JST. Doors:...
PWMania
Main Events Confirmed For Next Wednesday’s AEW Quake By The Lake Special Event
The card for the annual AEW Quake By The Lake special event continued to take shape on Wednesday night. During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event, solidifying his spot as the challenger in the scheduled Interim AEW Championship main event against Jon Moxley at next week’s AEW special-themed edition of Dynamite on TBS.
Comments / 0