Finn Balor Was “Deeply Hurt” When WWE Left Him Off Both Nights Of WrestleMania

Bryan Danielson discussed how he came to have a run as a member of the WWE creative staff in 2020 during an interview with Renee Paquette at Starrcast V. “The pandemic was happening. Somebody in one of my segments, it was right before Brie was about to give birth to our son Buddy. It was a month before that, somebody in one of my segments got COVID. They called me and were like, ‘You were in a segment with somebody who got COVID. A bunch of people in the segment got COVID. You might have COVID.’ I tested and didn’t have COVID, but I requested, ‘I don’t think I should come to work, my wife is pregnant and due soon.’ They were fine and great with that. Bruce Prichard called me and said, ‘I know you’re gone, but would you like to be part of the creative team and meetings?’ They were doing them through Zoom. I said ‘Yeah.’ I loved it. I know a lot of people have talked a lot of crap about writers. It’s a thankless job. There are a lot of smart, fun, writers.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO