Utah Jazz: Odds for Donovan Mitchell’s next team revealed

thejnotes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
mansionglobal.com
Former Head Coach of Utah Jazz Selling Salt Lake City Mansion for $12.75 Million
Quin Snyder is parting with his mansion in Salt Lake City as he exited from Utah Jazz after serving eight years as the NBA team’s head coach. In June, the Jazz announced Will Hardy will replace Mr. Snyder as the team’s head coach. “After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward,” Mr. Snyder said in a news release at that time.
How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?
Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 2. The veteran point guard has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
Lakers: Watch LeBron James and His Sons Throw Down Dunks at LA Practice Facility
LeBron James, Bryce James, and Bronny James were spotted throwing down dunks at the Lakers practice facility recently.
RELATED PEOPLE
Quin Snyder Listing Salt Lake City Mansion for $12.75M
After resigning as head coach of the Utah Jazz after eight seasons, Quin Snyder is finalizing his move out of the state by selling his house. Snyder recently listed his Salt Lake City mansion on the market with a $12.75 million asking price. Coldwell Banker Realty’s Mike Lindsay will work...
Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted On Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning. The star guard had an excellent season, but the Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
Best Kevin Durant Trade Package Knicks Can Offer
The New York Knicks have been involved in a ton of trade rumors this NBA offseason, as they have been viewed as the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Those negotiations have been going on for weeks and will likely continue up until training camp gets underway in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Socio-Political Environment In Utah May Be Driving Force Behind Donovan Mitchell's Departure From Jazz
While Donovan Mitchell is still technically a member of the Utah Jazz, it seems like only a matter of time before he's wearing a different jersey. After years of heartbreak and disappointment, any star player would be frustrated with the situation in Utah. How can the team bounce back after so much struggle? What more can be done to succeed with the franchise?
What A Wizards-Jazz Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Could Look Like
Could the Washington Wizards get involved in trade talks for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell? Here is what a trade between the Wizards and Jazz could look like.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis Trade Is 'Realistic', Says NBA Analyst
The Kevin Durant saga remains a hot topic around the NBA, as nobody knows what will happen with the player after he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of June. It's been a month full of rumors and speculation regarding KD's future, but so far, nothing has happened with the player.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers: Proposed Russell Westbrook Trade Lands LA Former First Overall Pick
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes came up with an interesting Russell Westbrook trade that would send the Lakers guard to the Magic.
Could Magic Send Markelle Fultz to Lakers in Russell Westbrook Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't gotten anywhere when it comes to Russell Westbrook trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. Perhaps they should call the Orlando Magic.
Yardbarker
Knicks Should Focus on Trade for Kevin Durant, Not Donovan Mitchell
As much as the New York Knicks love the idea of trading for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, they should set the bar even higher, especially if Utah GM Danny Ainge refuses to come off of his substantial asking price. With the Knicks being hesitant to give up what is...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Trade: Knicks 'Low-Balling' Jazz?
It is the trade that everyone has assumed will happen ... and in the end, the assumption probably still stands. So what is the holdup between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz regarding a deal to bring the three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell back home?. "Low-balling.''. Jazz beat...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1