Just Like That, Netflix Is Suddenly Kind Of Great At Games

Gamespot
HBO Max And Discovery+ Will Debut As A Single Streaming Service In 2023
It's been a bizarre week for HBO Max. Following the unceremonious cancelation of the planned direct-to-streaming Batgirl movie and removal of more than a handful of "under performing" streaming originals from the platform, CEO David Zaslav took to the stage at an investors call to explain the brand's strategy moving forward.
Gamespot
Seth Rogen's Ninja Turtles Movie Has A Title: Are You Ready For Mutant Mayhem?
It's been over a year since we learned Seth Rogen was rebooting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. Now, we know exactly what day that animated film will come out and what it's called. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 4, 2023--exactly one year from today.
Gamespot
All 12 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)
Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
Gamespot
Discovery Plus Lands CNN Original Content
With the announcement that HBO Max will greenlight fewer scripted shows and started axing DC projects including the highly-anticipated Batgirl movie, Discovery+ revealed today that original CNN shows will be headed towards its streaming service on August 19. These programs were all once on HBO Max, prior to the short-lived existence of the CNN+ streaming service.
Gamespot
BrianAgolli
Netflix's new show ‘Resident Evil’, a video game adaptation of the Resident Evil series, has been criticized and hated across the internet, even before the show came out. Many people hated t...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Gamespot
PlayStation Exclusive Deathverse: Let It Die Is Now Also Coming To PC
Deathverse: Let It Die, the tongue-in-cheek survival multiplayer game, was previously a PlayStation exclusive. Now it's also coming to PC. Deathverse: Let It Die takes place years after the events of its 2016 predecessor Let It Die. As described in its 2021 State of Play trailer, players in Deathverse: Let It Die are set up in survival matches against other players in a reality TV setting.
Gamespot
Warner Bros. Discovery Reports 92.1 Million Subscribers In First Quarter Since Merger
In its first quarter as a merged entity, Warner Bros. Discovery has posted a domestic loss of 300,000 subscribers but an international gain of 2 million--bringing the media and entertainment conglomerate's total subscriber count for Q2 to 92.1 million. That figure includes both HBO Max and Discovery+ subscribers, plus the HBO app.
Gamespot
MultiVersus Season 1 And Rick And Morty See An Indefinite Delay
MultiVersus' season one has been delayed to an as-of-yet unconfirmed date, as well as the game's next character Morty. Season one of the Super Smash Bros. inspired, Warner Bros. IP-filled platformer was meant to kick off next Tuesday, August 9, and was meant to introduce Morty of Rick and Morty fame into the roster. Rick was almost meant to join some time during season one, but obviously will likely also be delayed.
Gamespot
Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom 2022
The Future Games Show will return to Gamescom with over 50 games. The event will take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live. The Future Games Show will kick off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, August 24. You can watch the event on the GamesRadar YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar website. Details of what exactly will be revealed are scant. The event will feature world premieres and developer interviews. Games from publishers Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and others will be present. The teaser for the event shows clips from Layers of Fear, Goat Simulator 3, Hypercharge, among others.
Gamespot
She-Hulk Bosses And Star Comment On Overworked VFX Artists Working With Marvel
Over the past few months, there's been a discussion online about VFX artists being displeased when working for Marvel Entertainment. According to one Reddit thread, some artists are done working with Marvel, and they've been harboring those feelings for quite some time. However, the cast and crew of the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Disney+ series stand in solidarity with these talented artists.
Gamespot
"Impossible" Halo 2 No-Deaths LASO Challenge Finally Has Its Winner
A $20,000 Halo 2 challenge issued by streamer and YouTuber MoistCr1tikal has finally been completed, with streamer Jervalin claiming the bounty. Earlier this summer, MoistCr1tikal offered $5,000 to anyone who could conquer what he called "the hardest challenge in all of gaming." That challenge? Complete Halo 2 solo, on legendary difficulty, with all of the game's difficulty-adding skulls turned on, without dying a single time. Though the feat surely has been accomplished by someone, somewhere, since the game's 2004 launch, there is no video record of it having ever been done, which is why MoistCr1tikal's challenge also stipulated the entire ordeal needed to be streamed live on YouTube or Twitch to qualify. When nobody stepped up to the plate for three weeks, MoistCr1tikal raised the bounty up to $20,000 for the first person to accomplish the deed.
Gamespot
Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News
A kicker for the LA Rams, shared an image of the Modern Warfare 2 menu on Instagram Stories and captioned the image, "Having fun on the new Call of Duty." Another player posted a slightly blurry photo, saying they were previewing the unreleased game, but the image still clearly says "DMZ" in the top right-hand corner of the screen.The images have since been deleted, but sites like CharlieIntel and ModernWarzone were quick to capture and tweet out their existence. Call of Duty insiders have long suggested the existence of DMZ, which is said to be Modern Warfare 2's extraction-based mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The leaks describe DMZ as an open-world mode with a mix of battle royale and survival game elements, and the mode has reportedly been in development for four years.
Gamespot
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened | Reveal Trailer | PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a Cthulhu meets Sherlock Holmes detective horror adventure. The game acts as a continuation of young Sherlock’s story with Holmes and Watson undertaking their first major case together.
Gamespot
New Hogwarts Legacy Footage Reveals Character Customization Features
New character customization footage for Hogwarts Legacy was shown off during a tech talk at the Autodesk Vision Series this week alongside an extended piece of gameplay. Players will be able to fine-tune the look of their wizard-in-training by altering the shape of their face, applying a range of hairstyles, and dressing them up with plenty of clothing options.
Gamespot
MultiVersus Review: A Super Smash Hit
MultiVersus frames itself as the ultimate crossover fighter, a sort of "dream come true" scenario where anyone can face off against anyone else. It's a bold proclamation challenging the reign of Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a game that features an unmatched all-star cast of video game characters duking it out. Many pretenders to that throne have come and gone but, surprisingly, MultiVersus makes a compelling claim. The game, which is in open public beta, has strong fundamentals, charm, and attention to detail that Smash clones that came before sorely lacked, making it one of the best platform fighting games ever made.
Gamespot
Xbox Is Testing Game Pass Family Sharing
Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. "Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders...
Gamespot
Fallen Tear: The Ascension Adds JRPG Elements To Its Metroidvania Format For A More Story-Driven Take On The Genre
Fallen Tear: The Ascension is the debut title for Winter Crew, a Philippines-based studio. The upcoming metroidvania takes inspiration from its creators' culture, featuring 2D art, fully-voiced characters, and a story-driven adventure based on Southeast Asian folklore. As seen in Fallen Tear's new gameplay trailer, the main characters also take plenty of inspiration from Fullmetal Alchemist's Seven Deadly Sins--aka, the best characters in the manga/anime--with protagonist Hira's appearance and abilities being notably based on best boy Greed.
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Preorders Listed Ahead Of November 11 Launch
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a radically updated version of the iconic tactical RPG. It’s slated to launch on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC and will bring some big changes with it--such as voiced cutscenes, new graphics, and a reworked soundtrack. A few different editions are now available for preorder, and longtime fans might want to consider picking up the Digital Premium edition available on PlayStation and PC.
