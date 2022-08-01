ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Like That, Netflix Is Suddenly Kind Of Great At Games

By Chris Pereira
Gamespot
 3 days ago
Gamespot

HBO Max And Discovery+ Will Debut As A Single Streaming Service In 2023

It's been a bizarre week for HBO Max. Following the unceremonious cancelation of the planned direct-to-streaming Batgirl movie and removal of more than a handful of "under performing" streaming originals from the platform, CEO David Zaslav took to the stage at an investors call to explain the brand's strategy moving forward.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Seth Rogen's Ninja Turtles Movie Has A Title: Are You Ready For Mutant Mayhem?

It's been over a year since we learned Seth Rogen was rebooting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. Now, we know exactly what day that animated film will come out and what it's called. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 4, 2023--exactly one year from today.
MOVIES
Gamespot

All 12 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)

Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Discovery Plus Lands CNN Original Content

With the announcement that HBO Max will greenlight fewer scripted shows and started axing DC projects including the highly-anticipated Batgirl movie, Discovery+ revealed today that original CNN shows will be headed towards its streaming service on August 19. These programs were all once on HBO Max, prior to the short-lived existence of the CNN+ streaming service.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

BrianAgolli

Netflix's new show ‘Resident Evil’, a video game adaptation of the Resident Evil series, has been criticized and hated across the internet, even before the show came out. Many people hated t...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Gamespot

PlayStation Exclusive Deathverse: Let It Die Is Now Also Coming To PC

Deathverse: Let It Die, the tongue-in-cheek survival multiplayer game, was previously a PlayStation exclusive. Now it's also coming to PC. Deathverse: Let It Die takes place years after the events of its 2016 predecessor Let It Die. As described in its 2021 State of Play trailer, players in Deathverse: Let It Die are set up in survival matches against other players in a reality TV setting.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

MultiVersus Season 1 And Rick And Morty See An Indefinite Delay

MultiVersus' season one has been delayed to an as-of-yet unconfirmed date, as well as the game's next character Morty. Season one of the Super Smash Bros. inspired, Warner Bros. IP-filled platformer was meant to kick off next Tuesday, August 9, and was meant to introduce Morty of Rick and Morty fame into the roster. Rick was almost meant to join some time during season one, but obviously will likely also be delayed.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom 2022

The Future Games Show will return to Gamescom with over 50 games. The event will take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live. The Future Games Show will kick off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, August 24. You can watch the event on the GamesRadar YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar website. Details of what exactly will be revealed are scant. The event will feature world premieres and developer interviews. Games from publishers Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and others will be present. The teaser for the event shows clips from Layers of Fear, Goat Simulator 3, Hypercharge, among others.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

She-Hulk Bosses And Star Comment On Overworked VFX Artists Working With Marvel

Over the past few months, there's been a discussion online about VFX artists being displeased when working for Marvel Entertainment. According to one Reddit thread, some artists are done working with Marvel, and they've been harboring those feelings for quite some time. However, the cast and crew of the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Disney+ series stand in solidarity with these talented artists.
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

"Impossible" Halo 2 No-Deaths LASO Challenge Finally Has Its Winner

A $20,000 Halo 2 challenge issued by streamer and YouTuber MoistCr1tikal has finally been completed, with streamer Jervalin claiming the bounty. Earlier this summer, MoistCr1tikal offered $5,000 to anyone who could conquer what he called "the hardest challenge in all of gaming." That challenge? Complete Halo 2 solo, on legendary difficulty, with all of the game's difficulty-adding skulls turned on, without dying a single time. Though the feat surely has been accomplished by someone, somewhere, since the game's 2004 launch, there is no video record of it having ever been done, which is why MoistCr1tikal's challenge also stipulated the entire ordeal needed to be streamed live on YouTube or Twitch to qualify. When nobody stepped up to the plate for three weeks, MoistCr1tikal raised the bounty up to $20,000 for the first person to accomplish the deed.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News

A kicker for the LA Rams, shared an image of the Modern Warfare 2 menu on Instagram Stories and captioned the image, "Having fun on the new Call of Duty." Another player posted a slightly blurry photo, saying they were previewing the unreleased game, but the image still clearly says "DMZ" in the top right-hand corner of the screen.The images have since been deleted, but sites like CharlieIntel and ModernWarzone were quick to capture and tweet out their existence. Call of Duty insiders have long suggested the existence of DMZ, which is said to be Modern Warfare 2's extraction-based mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The leaks describe DMZ as an open-world mode with a mix of battle royale and survival game elements, and the mode has reportedly been in development for four years.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Hogwarts Legacy Footage Reveals Character Customization Features

New character customization footage for Hogwarts Legacy was shown off during a tech talk at the Autodesk Vision Series this week alongside an extended piece of gameplay. Players will be able to fine-tune the look of their wizard-in-training by altering the shape of their face, applying a range of hairstyles, and dressing them up with plenty of clothing options.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

MultiVersus Review: A Super Smash Hit

MultiVersus frames itself as the ultimate crossover fighter, a sort of "dream come true" scenario where anyone can face off against anyone else. It's a bold proclamation challenging the reign of Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a game that features an unmatched all-star cast of video game characters duking it out. Many pretenders to that throne have come and gone but, surprisingly, MultiVersus makes a compelling claim. The game, which is in open public beta, has strong fundamentals, charm, and attention to detail that Smash clones that came before sorely lacked, making it one of the best platform fighting games ever made.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Is Testing Game Pass Family Sharing

Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. "Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fallen Tear: The Ascension Adds JRPG Elements To Its Metroidvania Format For A More Story-Driven Take On The Genre

Fallen Tear: The Ascension is the debut title for Winter Crew, a Philippines-based studio. The upcoming metroidvania takes inspiration from its creators' culture, featuring 2D art, fully-voiced characters, and a story-driven adventure based on Southeast Asian folklore. As seen in Fallen Tear's new gameplay trailer, the main characters also take plenty of inspiration from Fullmetal Alchemist's Seven Deadly Sins--aka, the best characters in the manga/anime--with protagonist Hira's appearance and abilities being notably based on best boy Greed.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Preorders Listed Ahead Of November 11 Launch

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a radically updated version of the iconic tactical RPG. It’s slated to launch on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC and will bring some big changes with it--such as voiced cutscenes, new graphics, and a reworked soundtrack. A few different editions are now available for preorder, and longtime fans might want to consider picking up the Digital Premium edition available on PlayStation and PC.
VIDEO GAMES

