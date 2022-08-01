Apex Legends' Skull Town Returns In Season 14 In Effort To Improve Kings Canyon's Map Health

www.gamespot.com
DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games
The ultimate dragon adventure is about to begin! Explore the Hidden World and experience the freedom of flight and the power of Thunder and his friends as you fly to new realms in search of Thunder's family.
Apex Legends Season 14's Vantage Won't Be A Sneaky Sniper, Thank Goodness
Apex Legends Season 14 goes live August 9, adding Vantage to the battle royale game's playable roster. Vantage has an ability kit geared towards long-range combat, giving her a specialty with marksman and sniper rifles. She doesn't fit the caricature of being a sneaky sniper, however, as developer Respawn has designed Vantage's abilities to be loud and noticeable. Don't expect to pick her and suddenly be able to silently take out several targets in a row with no one else the wiser.
Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video
Time to truly become a Captain! Buy and name ships and fill them with Trinkets, customize the Ship's Crest and interior decor, reach Milestones, meet the Sovereigns and much more in Sea of Thieves Season Seven, launching on August 4th!
Be More Captain: Official Sea of Thieves Season Seven Deep Dive
With Season Seven soon pulling into port, it's time to take a Deep Dive! Join members of the Sea of Thieves team to learn more about the designs and intentions behind the myriad elements, big and small, that entwine to create a richer sailing experience with Captaincy.
Dead By Daylight Adds Even More Resident Evil Characters For Second Crossover Event
Dead by Daylight is getting yet another Resident Evil crossover for its Project W chapter, adding fan favorites Albert Wesker, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers to the game's cast of playable characters. Revealed as part of developer Behavior Interactive's recent showcase, series villain Wesker will be added to the asymmetrical,...
"Impossible" Halo 2 No-Deaths LASO Challenge Finally Has Its Winner
A $20,000 Halo 2 challenge issued by streamer and YouTuber MoistCr1tikal has finally been completed, with streamer Jervalin claiming the bounty. Earlier this summer, MoistCr1tikal offered $5,000 to anyone who could conquer what he called "the hardest challenge in all of gaming." That challenge? Complete Halo 2 solo, on legendary difficulty, with all of the game's difficulty-adding skulls turned on, without dying a single time. Though the feat surely has been accomplished by someone, somewhere, since the game's 2004 launch, there is no video record of it having ever been done, which is why MoistCr1tikal's challenge also stipulated the entire ordeal needed to be streamed live on YouTube or Twitch to qualify. When nobody stepped up to the plate for three weeks, MoistCr1tikal raised the bounty up to $20,000 for the first person to accomplish the deed.
Fallen Tear: The Ascension Adds JRPG Elements To Its Metroidvania Format For A More Story-Driven Take On The Genre
Fallen Tear: The Ascension is the debut title for Winter Crew, a Philippines-based studio. The upcoming metroidvania takes inspiration from its creators' culture, featuring 2D art, fully-voiced characters, and a story-driven adventure based on Southeast Asian folklore. As seen in Fallen Tear's new gameplay trailer, the main characters also take plenty of inspiration from Fullmetal Alchemist's Seven Deadly Sins--aka, the best characters in the manga/anime--with protagonist Hira's appearance and abilities being notably based on best boy Greed.
Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News
A kicker for the LA Rams, shared an image of the Modern Warfare 2 menu on Instagram Stories and captioned the image, "Having fun on the new Call of Duty." Another player posted a slightly blurry photo, saying they were previewing the unreleased game, but the image still clearly says "DMZ" in the top right-hand corner of the screen.The images have since been deleted, but sites like CharlieIntel and ModernWarzone were quick to capture and tweet out their existence. Call of Duty insiders have long suggested the existence of DMZ, which is said to be Modern Warfare 2's extraction-based mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The leaks describe DMZ as an open-world mode with a mix of battle royale and survival game elements, and the mode has reportedly been in development for four years.
New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News
Valve has partnered with Komodo for distribution of Steam in four new countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates. You can expect to see Steam Deck at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.
Meet Your Maker Lets You Build Dungeons And Raid Others, Closed Playtest Coming August 23
Behaviour Interactive's first-ever Behaviour Beyond livestream shared many updates from the Canadian studio, including a brand-new building and raiding action game called Meet Your Maker. Meet Your Maker takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors are searching for the ancient dead, as their genetic material can be used to...
Fortnite Crash Pad Unvaulted: Where To Get Them And How They Work
As Fortnite's No Sweat Summer Event rages on, Epic continues to add non-stop quests, map changes, and items to keep players busy. The Crash Pad, a fan-favorite utility item that can make a huge difference in a variety of situations, has been unvaulted to add to the fun this week. Take a look below where we'll tell you all about Crash Pads and where you can round one up for yourself.
How To Watch Evo 2022: Every Tournament, Announcement, And Exhibition
Evo 2022--the fighting game community's version of Christmas--returns to Las Vegas for its first post-pandemic live event beginning August 5, and there are a ton of different tournaments, panels, and announcements to wrap your head around. In fact, there is so much going on that Evo has not one, not...
MultiVersus Season 1 And Rick And Morty See An Indefinite Delay
MultiVersus' season one has been delayed to an as-of-yet unconfirmed date, as well as the game's next character Morty. Season one of the Super Smash Bros. inspired, Warner Bros. IP-filled platformer was meant to kick off next Tuesday, August 9, and was meant to introduce Morty of Rick and Morty fame into the roster. Rick was almost meant to join some time during season one, but obviously will likely also be delayed.
Red Sonja: Red Sitha #4
Red Sitha will have to confront old enemies – the Blindfolded Warlocks who have coveted her powers for years. Sitha has prepared herself for battle, but the one thing she did not expect is a trap!
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened | Reveal Trailer | PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a Cthulhu meets Sherlock Holmes detective horror adventure. The game acts as a continuation of young Sherlock’s story with Holmes and Watson undertaking their first major case together.
Terry and Mai fight their way into the Fall Guys Store!
Ready for a blast from iconic fighting games past? We’ve got Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui costumes coming to Fall Guys for a limited time only!
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan
Among Us VR Beta Test Registration Now Open
Among Us VR's beta test signups are now live, according to an announcement on the game's Twitter account. The signup process is pretty straightforward. The short survey asks if you have a VR headset, which one, and where you typically buy VR games. Note that filling out the application doesn't automatically guarantee a spot in the beta test.
Kokoro Clover Season 1
New Xbox Series S Developer Tools Grant Games More Memory
Thanks to a new software development kit, Xbox Series S developers will now be able to create games that use more memory than ever before. The recent upgrade was implemented with the intention of giving developers more control over performance on the next-gen console. As The Verge reported, this update...
