Global Clothing Brand Building Their Largest Distribution Center in Charlotte

www.charlottestories.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. South End Exchange If you’re looking for high-end furniture at a […] The post 5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Transitional English Stone Manor on a Golf Estate
The design of this stately house next to a golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina is reminiscent of an old English manor. The architecture of the Tuckaway Park home is classic, but the interior is timeless and contemporary. Frank Smith Residential Design and Gerrard Builders created a home that flows...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Robinhood, the fintech company that rose to prominence last year when retail investors flocked to its platform to trade shares of GameStop, is closing its Charlotte office. Why it matters: Robinhood’s decision to close locally came just over a year after its flashy announcement to expand here. Local leaders heralded that announcement as yet another […] The post Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte Stories
Concord Mills Announces New List of Retailers
Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
Family denied boarding, told they were on no-go list during layover at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — A family of six traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport got a nasty surprise this weekend when a gate agent kicked them off a flight and then told them they were banned from flying on American Airlines. The Meyer family told Channel 9 it took them 36...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Charlotte Stories
Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility
(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there
I arrived at Mama Ricotta’s just 30 minutes after it opened on a Monday afternoon; by noon there wasn’t an empty seat in the dining room. This is something that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, according to owner Frank Scibelli. “It took us about five weeks to get busy, and then we were busy […] The post Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Customers Taking Advantage Of Discounted Inventory
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Big box stores are dealing with a lot of overstock. That extra inventory is leading companies to offer deep discounts to move some of those items. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese shows us what kind of savings customers can take advantage of and the warning for shoppers browsing around.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scoopcharlotte.com
16 Restaurant Openings, 6 Coming Soon, 5 Closings, Plus Events & Food News for August
It’s been a long hot summer, but Charlotte’s food scene shows no sign of cooling down just yet. Read on for the latest new hotspots to try, new openings expected soon and culinary news to note. NOW OPEN. Uptown. The much-anticipated Japanese restaurant features the Robata grilling technique,...
Charlotte Stories
Roof Above Opens Charlotte’s First Adaptive Reuse Community For The Homeless
Last week, Roof Above began moving in the first tenants of *SECU The Rise on Clanton, Apartments by Roof Above. SECU The Rise on Clanton will provide permanent supportive housing for 88 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness and is anticipated to make a significant impact on chronic homelessness in our community. According to the latest Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and Homelessness Dashboard, there are 422 people in Mecklenburg County experiencing chronic homelessness. These are people with a disabling condition who have experienced homelessness for at least a year. Ten of the first tenants will be individuals who were displaced from the North End Encampment when it was cleared and were moved to a Mecklenburg County-funded motel-based shelter.
Fuel up with Kristy Kreme doughnuts priced to match the US average gas price
Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.
Dented, damaged and dirty: BBB takes action against Charlotte-based moving company
CHARLOTTE — A family says a Charlotte moving company finally delivered their belongings after holding them hostage for 329 days. But that family’s fight isn’t over -- now, the Better Business Bureau is taking new action against the company. Channel 9′s Allison Latos has investigated complaints against...
WCNC
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
Monroe restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
charlottemagazine.com
Unearthing the Mysteries of Charlotte’s Oldest Known Map
Librarian Shelia Bumgarner got the call in spring 2021. A longtime Charlottean wanted to donate an old map. It turned out to be an unexpected treasure, a hand-inked sheet measuring 4 by 5 feet—and drawn in 1855. Dubbed the Harris Map, it is the oldest detailed map yet known of Charlotte. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bumgarner says.
Comments / 0