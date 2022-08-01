Global Clothing Brand Building Their Largest Distribution Center in Charlotte

Last week, Roof Above began moving in the first tenants of *SECU The Rise on Clanton, Apartments by Roof Above. SECU The Rise on Clanton will provide permanent supportive housing for 88 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness and is anticipated to make a significant impact on chronic homelessness in our community. According to the latest Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and Homelessness Dashboard, there are 422 people in Mecklenburg County experiencing chronic homelessness. These are people with a disabling condition who have experienced homelessness for at least a year. Ten of the first tenants will be individuals who were displaced from the North End Encampment when it was cleared and were moved to a Mecklenburg County-funded motel-based shelter.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO