Police seek public’s help locating critical missing man out of Duluth

Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Shooting Death Investigation in Central ParkNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Atlanta police asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are looking for 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir who they say was last seen a week ago...
Smyrna 21-year-old shot several times, left near apartment complex pool, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County detectives are investigating why a 21-year-old was shot multiple times and left for dead near an apartment swimming pool last month. Police are investigating the death of Jason Escoffrey. He was found dead July 17 at 11:15 p.m. by the Highlands of West Village pool in Smyrna. Officers said he was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Robber forces his way into elderly woman’s home, steals bank cards and ties her up, police say
An 88-year-old Brookhaven woman is recovering after police said a man forced his way into her home, stole her bank cards and then tied her up in her bedroom. The victim told police she had just gotten home from shopping at Publix on Tuesday afternoon when Antavious Bailey, 36, pulled out a gun and forced his way into her house.
CBS 46
Jamarion Robinson’s mother wants police officer fired immediately
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a man shot 76 times by police officers in Clayton County several years ago is furious and demanding action. Tomorrow will mark 6 years since Jamarion Robinson was killed during an attempted arrest outside his apartment. In October, Officers Kristopher Hutchins and Eric...
The Citizen Online
Boy, 15, and two 12-year-old girls ride stolen golf cart, girls get caught, boy escapes
A search for a stolen golf cart in Peachtree City led police to discover three juveniles in possession of the cart. Two of them were 12-year-old girls and the other, a 15-year-old boy. An officer on July 29 was dispatched to a South Peachtree Parkway location in reference to a...
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
CBS 46
Atlanta Police investigating possible shooting on 17th Street near State Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of 17th Street near State Street in Midtown Atlanta. Chopper46 flew above the scene and could see a white car surrounded by police officers and other responders. CBS46 is waiting for additional information. Check back...
Rockdale County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, department says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County deputy is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred on Wednesday. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gregory Ducre was stopped by Conyers Police Department.
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
CBS 46
3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News three people are dead and multiple others were injured in shootings in less than a two-hour span in the city on Thursday afternoon. “This police department is making an appeal. When you’re angry, put the weapons down. Walk away...
fox5atlanta.com
Surveillance camera captures daycare workers abusing 3-year-old boy, mother says
A daycare worker turned herself in and another is still at large after Clarkston police accuse them of abusing a 3-year-old child. The alleged abuse was caught on tape.
wtoc.com
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
Fayette County woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $130K in glasses
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County woman is heading to prison for scamming an online retailer out of nearly $130,000, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Rachelle Leigh Parker pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking for a scheme involving stolen eyeglasses. Carr says that...
fox5atlanta.com
WXIA 11 Alive
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents
ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
APD: Missing 24-year-old woman last seen at Midtown Atlanta apartment complex
Atlanta — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was last seen at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments bordering on Buckhead, APD said. Lenoir is described as being...
