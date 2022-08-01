Apex design director confirms Control will not be permanent for now: ‘The BR is what Apex is’

dotesports.com
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
EA CEO clears rumors of acquisition, states that the company is set to become the largest standalone developer
With the final stages of the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft right around the corner, EA is on the brink of becoming the video game industry’s largest standalone publisher and developer. With a lot of buzz surrounding EA’s current and upcoming position comes heaps of rumors along with it.
How to get the Terminator skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone
The Terminator and his enemy have been wreaking havoc in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, and you can play as the murderous robots, too. Call of Duty’s latest partnership brings Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness into the game from the long-standing sci-fi series, and two new bundles in the store are available to celebrate the occasion.
August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates
Wizards of the Coast is stepping up the fall rotation excitement with a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena events throughout August, along with a limited-time summer cosmetic sale. The month of August wraps up summer for many while preview content for Magic: The Gathering fall product hypes up what’s...
Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions
Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
How to get the Titanium Chrome and Liquid Metal camos in Warzone
A new limited-time mode is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, and two new camos will be available to unlock as part of it. The Titanium Trials LTM is a hardcore spin on the Iron Trials limited time mode, upping player HP to 300, and making the Tempered perk appear more frequently as ground loot. Additionally, players will begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit, and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
Bat-tle royale: Vantage, Apex’s first sniper legend, joins the Games with a pet and a purpose
The icy, barren wastelands of Apex Legends’ planet of Págos are an inhospitable landscape, and surviving in them is an ordeal on its own. But for Xiomara “Mara” Contreras—who fans of the hero shooter will come to know as Vantage—the deadliest part of Págos wasn’t the climate or the wildlife. The danger was in the remains of an old ship called the G.D.S. Vantage, where she unearthed an old secret—and almost died for it.
YouTuber builds a fully operating gaming PC from a toilet
YouTuber Basically Homeless made one of his oddest and potentially most practical creations yet, turning a toilet into a fully functioning PC. Basically Homeless is a wildly popular YouTuber who has successfully merged comedy with engineering, boasting over 1.4 million subscribers. Some of the content creator’s most famous works include hooking up a Wii remote to play Rainbow 6 Siege and intentionally installing over 100 viruses on his PC. The YouTuber’s most recent work, however, stands to be his most outlandish, already garnering the attention of thousands of viewers.
Riot will eventually stop adding champions to League roster to avoid scaring new players away
There is a limit to the seemingly ever-expanding League of Legends champion roster, with Riot Games devs already pencilling in a time when they’ll stop designing new characters in an effort to avoid scaring new players away. League stands alone in gaming with its monolithic roster of 161 champions.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
CS:GO matchmaking ranks recalibrated in latest patch
Valve has finally zeroed in on CS:GO’s matchmaking system and made some much-needed changes. In the latest patch, which hit the live servers last night, the developers pushed out a competitive skills group “recalibration.”. When the devs usually make changes to the matchmaking system, they don’t tend to...
SyndereN: ‘Dota 2 pubs are worst they’ve ever been in 15 years, and it’s not even close’
Dota 2 ranked system is a battleground for each player to prove their skills. After playing their calibration matches, players get placed in a bracket close to their skill level and try to improve their rank by getting better at the game. In addition to improving as a player, there...
Cult of the Lamb to have Twitch integration that allows viewers to interact with the streamer’s playthrough
Cult of the Lamb’s release is a little over a week away and new information about it is coming out all the time. While it was never in doubt that content creators would find a lot of interest in this game, it seems that their viewers will be able to have just as much fun during playthroughs. Cult of the Lamb will have Twitch integration, according to a posting on the Streaming Toolsmith webpage.
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
Nintendo reportedly won’t be releasing any new hardware this financial year
While fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the next Nintendo console, which many have suspected will be a pro version of the Nintendo Switch, it would seem that it won’t be coming during this financial year. According to a report by the Japanese outlet Nikkei, who spoke to...
There are only 4 pros remaining with a KDA over 9 in League’s 4 major regions this summer
With only a couple of weeks remaining in the 2022 Summer Split, most competitive League of Legends regions have already discerned which teams have stood tall above the rest of the pack in the regular season standings as the circuit continues into the playoffs. Along with the world’s best teams,...
Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’
Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15
The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
