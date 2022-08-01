ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cesc Fabregas arrives in Como to seal free transfer move after partying at Ed Sheeran concert with wife

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CESC FABREGAS has completed a free transfer to Como and becomes a part-owner of the Italian second-division side - hours after meeting Ed Sheeran.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder left Monaco at the end of last season when his contract expired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bI6BG_0h0U70PY00
Cesc Fabregas completed a move to Serie B outfit Como Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeRmK_0h0U70PY00
Aabregas joined his wife and Messi's partner Antonela to pose with Ed Sheeran Credit: Instagram / @antonelaroccuzzo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SN6pF_0h0U70PY00
Cesc and Daniella cuddled up in Paris to enjoy the Sheeran concert Credit: Instagram / @antonelaroccuzzo

But aged 35, he has no plans to retire yet as he penned a two-year deal with the Serie B side - and is tasked with leading the club back into the top flight.

Fabregas was given a hero's welcome by supporters as the World Cup winner posed for selfies and signed autographs after touching down on Monday lunchtime.

After holidaying in Ibiza with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he was in Paris this weekend with wife Daniella Semaan and Messi's partner Antonela Roccuzzo enjoying Sheeran perform - with both Wags posting on Instagram.

And the group went backstage at the Stade de France to pose for photos with award-winning singer-songwriter.

But now Fabregas will be hoping to find his tune immediately as he gets to work with his new club on the shores of Lake Como.

The 110-cap former Spain international, who is also now a shareholder, said: "I have been extremely fortunate that my career has allowed me to play at the most wonderful clubs.

"Como is no exception. They have one of the most exciting and ambitious projects in football.

"This is why I am looking to build a long-term future here not just on the pitch but also off it too.

"I cannot wait to get out on the pitch and play in front of the fans in such a beautiful setting."

Como have endured financial problems in recent years, plunging them into bankruptcy and then having to be relaunched in Serie D - then London-based SENT Entertainment took over in April 2019.

Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise is sporting director for the club and played a key role in convincing Fabregas to join.

Wise added: "It gives us great pleasure to introduce and bring such a humble respectful guy to our football club.

"A player who has done so much in football and will now be a vital part of our ambitious plans for Como 1907.

"We have been building from the ground up to get to this position, making sure the chemistry is right.

"A player of the calibre and experience is vital for our three-year plan to get into Serie A. It's where we belong and what our fans deserve. Welcome Cesc."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSEQF_0h0U70PY00
He signed autographs for fans who gathered to welcome the new star Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RghS_0h0U70PY00
Fabregas is desperate to get the club into the top flight Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IodyG_0h0U70PY00
The former Spain star was a free agent after leaving Monaco Credit: Alamy

